NextSmartShip Initiated "DTC Accelerator Talks" from its 2021 Global E-commerce/DTC Online Summit

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10th, the 2021 Global E-commerce Online Summit was successfully launched with over 12000 viewers. The event was held by NextSmartShip, a leading GLOCAL e-commerce fulfillment service provider. It was also the first event of such a scale that aimed at a specific theme to discuss how global DTC brands should survive and thrive in a post-pandemic era. It also marked the debut of a special-designed program called "DTC Accelerate Talks" from NextSmartShip to empower global e-commerce brands with the necessary knowledge sets and resources.

The event unveiled how the COVID-19 pandemic had been posing challenges for e-commerce merchants, especially global merchants of different sizes, and providing practical knowledge, insights, and solutions by top experts from renowned names in the industry, right from the beginning: sourcing, crowdfunding, marketing, fulfillment, payment, taxation, and more.

"It's not just doom and gloom, as we believe that the pandemic will have a long-term positive impact for DTC brands, especially those selling globally. We see the glaring need for businesses to improve and adapt to the post-pandemic era," said John Stone, the Partner and Head of Marketing of NextSmartShip. "This online submit was quite different, not just in that we made it accessible for all, but also that we gathered so many DTC merchants into one community and discussed the mechanics for growing their e-commerce business into an extraordinary empire at a time like this."

As a guest speaker of the summit, he also introduced all the basics of fulfillment with a highlight of the core resources of a fulfillment company, also the standards for picking a fulfillment partner: A robust and intelligent IT infrastructure/SAAS system, a clear brand philosophy to prioritize clients' growth, and a solid and vast network of top courier partners.

"Working with NextSmartShip makes total sense to us. As e-commerce merchants looking to expand globally, they will encounter new issues like tax obligations. Through our partnership with NextSmartShip, we can ensure that those issues won't stop businesses from growing. The E-com summit was a great idea and gave e-commerce merchants the right information and guidance all in one place," said James Bright, partnership manager of Avalara.

NextSmartShip is known for its trustworthy and affordable services at no MOQ requirement, professional and creative products/solutions, global fulfillment centers, an extensive and solid network of top courier partners, a powerful free SAAS, and a service team that always walks an extra mile for clients. The company is pushing the boundaries of both fulfillment and e-commerce industries even further with ongoing innovations. Just last month, the company released a Green Packaging Solution which provided all kinds of packing materials from inside out at different cost levels to help more brands shift to a green journey easier.

The summit also signified a debut of NextSmartShip's "DTC Accelerator Talks," an innovative project dedicatedly designed for global e-commerce brands, in the hope of bringing more in-depth valuable content to online merchants and help them see more and realize more potential of themselves, though the empowerment of a fulfillment brand who really prioritize their growth.

To view the playback of the summit or get more information, please visit: https://www.nextsmartship.com/ecommerce-summit/.

About NextSmartShip

NextSmartShip is a tech-centered GLOCAL logistic powerhouse that strives to help DTC brands of different sizes to elevate their e-commerce business into the next big thing.

With a short history from 2019, the company has been helping thousands of global DTC brands to gain exceptional growth via its professional, stable, and affordable fulfillment services. It now delivers over a million packages per year to international destinations.

