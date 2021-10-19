Nexus: A Catalyst for Seamless Crypto Adoption for Everyone Announces Itself!

Nexus is proud to announce its arrival in the industry!

Presently, the world has seen how blockchain benefitted various industries. Over the past years, different innovations emerged and contributed to seamless, secure, and reliable networks that solved problems in the current systems.

Subsequently, more people worked hard to learn blockchain as well as invest in both crypto and DeFi education. As a result, major blockchain networks (Ethereum, Solana, etc.), cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, etc.) and crypto exchanges (Binance, ByBit, etc.) surfaced and transformed the industry into what it is today.

With this said, more crypto enthusiasts also want to contribute to the fast growth of the industry. Particularly speaking, Nexus Crypto Services, an established group of highly motivated people, is among those who want to bring positive changes to the crypto sphere. And is proud to announce its arrival.

The next step for businesses

To note, Nexus Crypto Services (NCS) is currently creating an infrastructure that will help everyday businesses to integrate crypto into their business operations. Founded by four friends who have enough experience in the market, NCS believes that every individual (noob or experienced), should be equipped with the right tools and information, so they can enter the crypto space and develop their own NFT or crypto portfolio, appropriately.

NCS features three sectors: Nexus Folio, Kre8, and Nexus Defi Academy. To elaborate, Nexus Folio is a cross-chain multi-wallet token tracker and discovery portal. Notably, it is cross-chain multi-wallet capable. Here, users will be able to easily track tokens and NFTs. At a glance, it has an easy mechanism with an attractive graphic and responsive design — it is in fact, mobile-friendly.

And it is integrated with trading tools (Sniper bot, Stop loss, Limit orders), with social media/news aggregation per token, and innovative Market IQ that notifies the user with what goes on in the portal (Price alerts, whale alerts, etc.).

Mint your own NFTs

Kre8 allows artists and creators to mint their own NFTs while also providing collectors with a secure way to store and backup their collections. The white label NFT minter, which is its first product in this vertical, allows users to easily spin up a loot box-style minter on their own, with their own logo and color scheme.

Simply upload all of the photographs that will be needed to create the NFTs, and the team will help you generate the images and metadata automatically. The team can also handle all of the hosting and infrastructure for a single monthly cost.

Nexus Defi Academy, as the name suggests is a crypto and DeFi education center aimed at lowering entrance barriers and therefore, reduces the time and effort required to get started with cryptocurrency.

Nexus Utility Token

Through the Nexus Utility Token or $NEXUS, a set of liquidity pools in the partner swaps can be obtained. Except for the transaction of returning the token to the liquidity pool, which will be charged a 5% usage fee, every nexus transaction will be free. This charge can then be used to generate more liquidity, transferred to token holders via staking, or used in any other way the community chooses.

On rewards and staking, NCS is creating an ecosystem that will be built entirely on the $NEXUS token, with several reward layers based on stake, holding, and community involvement. Staking will give users a multiplier on revenue rewards, as well as early access to new features and higher discounts. Discounts and prizes will be given to holders based on the percentage of their holdings.

To increase adoption and make the space easier and friendlier to engage with, Nexus is taking the DAO approach for the development of their ecosystem.

