Nexus Markets Launches CeFi and DeFi Lending Vaults

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus is proud to be launching another revolutionary product that bridges the gap between FX and Crypto. The Nexus Vaults are designated lending and borrowing pools across CeFi and DeFi protocols that provide clients the potential to earn high-yield on their crypto holdings, all on one platform. The Vaults consolidate lending rates across multiple cryptos and eliminates the hassle of gas fees, Web3 requirements, browser plugins, or questionable compliance.

"We see a great need to connect people from around the globe to digital assets on a single hub. The Vaults enable individuals to escape local volatility and interest rates by having their assets consistently making money on their behalf. We are committed to providing accessibility, security, and opportunity to a wide variety of traders, both retail and institutional, and the Vaults is another way Nexus is helping propel this mission forward."

- CEO Ian McAfee

Nexus recognized a large issue plaguing a lot of the investors in crypto lending and has built the Vaults in order to fix it. Interacting with DeFi protocols can be challenging, but Nexus allows you to earn interest in BTC, ETH, USDC, DAI, and more without the hassle of dealing with web3 non-custodial wallets or gas fees. Nexus simplifies and streamlines access to DeFi protocols all on one platform, with both KYC and AML protections to ensure your funds are safe and accounted for at all times.

Nexus will continue utilizing its experience in the FX and crypto market to provide greater access to CeFi and DeFi by offering global fiat on-ramps and stablecoins. They are also thrilled to be announcing partnerships with market makers and thought leaders all around the world in the coming weeks.

Earn up to 11% interest with the Nexus Vaults today. Learn more about supported assets and terms and conditions here.

About Nexus

Nexus is a crypto exchange derived from Shift Markets, an FX exchange software provider. The team has leveraged their network in FX and Crypto to build a best-in-class global crypto exchange. The company's expansion into crypto borrowing and lending will continue to grow as they break down the global barriers that hold back clients across FX and Crypto.

Contact:

Matthew Struble,

matthew.struble@nexus.trade

Related Links :

https://www.nexus.trade/