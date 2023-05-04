Nexxo Ventures completes the successful sale of its investment in Fintech QPAY to Qatar Islamic Bank

Nexxo Ventures, the majority shareholder of QPAY International LLC (QPAY), announces the completion of the sale of QPAY's Acquiring business to Qatar Islamic Bank, for an undisclosed amount, with the advisory assistance of CIGP.

—

Nexxo Ventures, the majority shareholder of QPAY International LLC (QPAY), announces the completion of the sale of QPAY's Acquiring business to Qatar Islamic Bank, for an undisclosed amount, with the advisory assistance of CIGP.

On behalf of Nexxo Ventures (Nexxo), a Global Fintech Venture Studio; with a mission to fund and accelerate Digital Banks and Fintech companies in emerging markets such as India, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe, Mr Gunnar Skoog, COO of Nexxo said: "We are very proud to see QPAY grow from a small start-up to a leading Fintech in Qatar, and we are delighted to complete this transaction with Qatar Islamic Bank one of the most innovative banks in the region."

Mr. Nebil Ben Aissa, CEO and Founder of Nexxo Ventures, added, "We see tremendous growth opportunities in financial services in emerging markets, and we shall continue our commitment to investing and accelerating Digital Banks and Fintechs in high-growth markets such as the Middle East, Africa and Asia."

Pierre Abou-Sakr from CIGP, a global investment boutique with offices in London, Hong Kong, Dubai, Geneva and Milan, said, "CIGP is very pleased to have advised on this transaction which further demonstrates our commitment to both the Middle East as well as the Fintech space.”

Contact Info:

Name: Maria Albofera

Email: Send Email

Organization: Nexxo Ventues

Website: https://www.nexxo.com/



Release ID: 89096792

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.