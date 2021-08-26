NFT Social Platform DeFine Integrates with TRON, Introducing Its Social Profile System into TRON's Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 24, TRON announced on Twitter that the NFT social platform DeFine has given support to TRC721, marking its integration with the TRON ecosystem. In the meantime, the BTFS storage system under TRON will officially integrate with DeFine in September.

TRON will also contribute to the growth of the NFT ecosystem together with DeFine and APENFT by seeking valuable NFTs from the global market.

DeFine also secured a strategic investment from TRON on August 23.

With the support of TRON, APENFT, and BTFS, DeFine will create new means of interaction between content creators from the art field and their followers, boost the circulation of NFT artworks, and explore new use cases for them. In addition, the integration of TRON's network storage solution BTFS into DeFine will allow storage for user information archives as well as the NFT works created. BTFS boasts more than 100 million community users and over 60 trading platforms. Its huge user base and strong circulation capacity will also give a strong impetus to this strategic cooperation.

By forming an alliance in the NFT world, TRON, DeFine, and APENFT will allow all creators, including artists, musicians, influencers, gamers, and athletes, to engage and interact with their followers through digital assets such as NFTs and social/fan-based tokens.

DeFine can also leverage the APENFT 's influence in NFT art, and TRON's low cost and high performance to significantly boost interactions and lower the cost of NFT transactions. In return, DeFine will bring its unique social profile system to TRON's ecosystem by creating exclusive identity badges for users. Moving forward, TRON, APENFT, and Define will also achieve shared prosperity of all the three communities by expanding collaboration in art. Users will receive medals representing their various activities in the TRON ecosystem such as providing liquidity, participating in governance, and purchasing artworks. Medal-holders are entitled to extra benefits such as access to exclusive auctions.

It is reported that DeFine will also seek to introduce DeFine NFT PLUS, another revolutionary product of the platform, to the TRON ecosystem. NFT PLUS extends the application of NFT beyond the art industry by incorporating assets into the blockchain and metaverse, and by virtue of TRON and APENFT, it further diffuses the subjectivity of the assets behind NFT by tying NFT to measurable real rights and interests.

This collaboration will not only provide a strong impetus for DeFine and APENFT, but will also spur TRON to explore further into social networks, diversifying and enriching its ecosystem.

