Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation congratulates 35-year-old chef who now owns Grand Central apartment after winning Grand Prize

One more apartment with a value of about HK$12 million for Phase 2 Lucky Draw if Five Million Hong Kong Population Get Vaccinated

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited ('NTFCF'), the philanthropic arm of Sino Group (the 'Group'), and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited ('Chinese Estates') are pleased to announce that the 21 winners of the Phase 1 Lucky Draw have been successfully contacted. With the eligibility of the Grand Prize winner verified, a prize presentation ceremony was hosted yesterday, officiated by Mr Daryl Ng, Director of Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited and Ms Chan Hoi Wan, Chief Executive Officer of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited. The Grand Prize winner then proceeded to visit his residential apartment at Grand Central in Kwun Tong.



Mr Daryl Ng, Director of Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited, and Ms Chan Hoi Wan, Chief Executive Officer of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited officiated the prize presentation ceremony and congratulated the Grand Prize winner.

Phase 1 Lucky Draw Grand Prize winner is a first time property owner

Mr Lee, a 35-year-old chef, who currently rents a flat in Cheung Sha Wan, is thrilled to now own his first apartment and is looking forward to moving in. Mr Lee shares: 'When I first got notified about being the winner of the Phase 1 Lucky Draw, I was so excited and happy as I had never thought that I would have the luck to win the Grand Prize! The pandemic situation has been volatile since the beginning of the year with many restaurants impacted. Hoping to support the economic recovery, I took the initiative to get myself vaccinated and received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in April. A number of my friends and family members have already been vaccinated too. I truly believe vaccination is the most effective way to protect myself and my family, and this win is certainly a pleasant yet unexpected surprise. I shall continue to encourage my friends and family to get vaccinated, and to prepare ourselves for returning to normality and travel again.' (Please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrDoQ3YEO78 for the interview)

In addition, arrangement has been made with the 20 Second Prize winners to redeem their prizes of a credit card with a value of HK$100,000 each after verification of their eligibility. Among the Second Prize winners, 13 are males and 7 are females, aged between 19 and 69. The Second Prize winners have varied backgrounds and occupations, including a Filipina domestic helper, a manicurist, a medical practitioner, and a pastry chef. The youngest winner is a French student studying in Hong Kong, and there are also two retirees among the Second Prize winners.

More prizes for the Phase 2 Lucky Draw

To sustain the momentum of the vaccination drive in Hong Kong, the Phase 2 Lucky Draw is currently open and accepting registrations until 30 September 2021. Eligible members of the public can register for the Phase 2 Lucky Draw on the website (www.vaccinationluckydraw.hk) before 5:30 p.m. on 30 September 2021.

Prizes of the Phase 2 Lucky Draw include 20 scholarships with a value of HK$200,000 each, sponsored by NTFCF, for vaccinated Hong Kong Residents aged 12 or above and below 18. NTFCF and Chinese Estates will offer another one-bedroom residential apartment at Grand Central in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong, with a floor area of approximately 468 square feet and an approximate value of HK$12,000,000 for vaccinated permanent residents aged 18 or above if five million Hong Kong population receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong by 30 September 2021.

For enquiries, participants can contact the dedicated Lucky Draw hotline between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Sunday at 3697 9357 or email enquiry@vaccinationluckydraw.hk.

Potential participants are advised to seek medical advice before vaccination, and when ready, book in for their COVID-19 vaccines via the Government's website at www.covidvaccine.gov.hk.

The Trade Promotion Competition Licence Numbers are 54404-5, 54768-9 and 54781.