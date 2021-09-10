Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Congratulates Winners of the Phase 1 Lucky Draw

Phase 2 aims to achieve the goal of getting five million or more of the Hong Kong population vaccinated

HONG KONG, Sept.10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited ('NTFCF'), the philanthropic arm of Sino Group (the 'Group'), and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited ('Chinese Estates') are pleased to announce that the Lucky Draw event was hosted today at the Conrad Hong Kong at which 21 winners of the Phase 1 Lucky Draw were drawn.



Mr Daryl Ng, Director of Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited, the Hon Mrs Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai, GBM, GBS, JP, the Hon Mr Tam Yiu-chung, GBM, GBS, JP and Ms Chan Hoi Wan, Chief Executive Officer of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited, attended the Lucky Draw event and witnessed the drawing of 21 winners of the Phase 1 Lucky Draw.



The result of the grand prize and the 20 prizes of pre-paid card or credit card were drawn randomly by a specialist computer system designed by external service provider Ernst & Young Advisory Services Ltd.

Mr Daryl Ng, Director of Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited says, "Thanks to the concerted efforts of the community and the government, vaccination in Hong Kong has progressed at an encouraging rate. I would like to congratulate the 21 winners of the Phase 1 Lucky Draw and thank all participants for their enthusiastic support. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the medical professionals, who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe during this period. We look forward to seeing more members of the community unite in achieving the goal of getting over five million of the Hong Kong population vaccinated by the end of September."

Ms Chan Hoi Wan, Chief Executive Officer of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited, says, "Congratulations to the winners of the Lucky Draw and thanks to all who participated. We are delighted to have presented the opportunity to the people of Hong Kong to win a property and other gifts. What is even more gratifying, is seeing that the number of vaccinated people in Hong Kong is rising, keeping themselves and our community safe and healthy. We look forward to the pandemic ending as soon as possible so that everyone can get back to living normal life once again."

Phase 1: 21 prizes for Hong Kong Residents announced

The Lucky Draw was conducted in an open and transparent manner, and 21 winners were drawn randomly by a specialist computer system, designed by an external service provider, Ernst & Young Advisory Services Ltd. The draw was witnessed by two Justices of the Peace, the Hon Mrs Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai, GBM, GBS, JP and the Hon Mr Tam Yiu-chung, GBM, GBS, JP; a representative of Woo Kwan Lee & Lo, the Lucky Draw organiser's legal adviser; and representatives of the two independent auditing firms, namely PwC HK and KPMG, who have performed procedural checks on the key processes and systems controls relating to the Phase 1 Lucky Draw.

The 21 winners have been announced, including the winner of the grand prize for a Hong Kong Permanent Resident - a one-bedroom residential apartment at Grand Central in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong - with an approximate value of HK$10,800,000, as well as 20 prizes of a pre-paid card or credit card with a value of HK$100,000 each for Hong Kong Identity Card holders (Permanent Residents and Non-Permanent Residents). Phase 1 Lucky Draw results are available on the official website (www.vaccinationluckydraw.hk) and will be published in local newspapers, The Standard and Sing Tao Daily, on 13 September 2021. All winners have been individually notified via telephone and SMS to the mobile phone number given at registration.

Phase 2: Second Chance to Win Lucky Draw Prizes

The Phase 2 Lucky Draw opened for online registration on 2 September 2021, to sustain the momentum of vaccination in Hong Kong, and offer an additional chance for the vaccinated population to win a prize. Hong Kong Residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong on or before 30 September 2021 can register for the Phase 2 Lucky Draw before 5:30 p.m. on 30 September 2021.

1. 20 scholarships for vaccinated youth aged 12 or above and below 18

To facilitate the resumption of full day classes at schools in a safe and healthy environment, participation by the younger generation in the Government's vaccination programme is essential. NTFCF will be donating 20 scholarships with a value of HK$200,000 each. The scholarships are open to Hong Kong Residents aged 12 or above and below 18.

2. One more apartment as grand prize for Phase 2 Lucky Draw

The sponsors will offer another one-bedroom residential apartment at Grand Central in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong - with a floor area of approximately 468 square feet and an approximate value of HK$12,000,000 if five million or more Hong Kong population receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong by 30 September 2021.

Registration details of the Phase 2 Lucky Draw are available on the website (www.vaccinationluckydraw.hk). For enquiries, participants can contact the dedicated Lucky Draw hotline between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Sunday at 3697 9357 or email enquiry@vaccinationluckydraw.hk.

Potential participants are advised to seek medical advice before vaccination, and when ready, book in for their COVID-19 vaccines via the Government's website at www.covidvaccine.gov.hk.

The Trade Promotion Competition Licence Numbers are 54404-5, 54768-9 and 54781.