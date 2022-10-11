Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation and Hong Kong Palace Museum Officially Launched 'Art Journey for Youth at HKPM' Programme

The programme will help Hong Kong youth appreciate Chinese arts and culture

Foundations to sponsor 50,000 special exhibition tickets to primary and secondary school students each year to inspire Hong Kong youth

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation ('NTFCF') and the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation are delighted to announce the official launch of the 'Art Journey for Youth at HKPM' programme in collaboration with the Hong Kong Palace Museum ('HKPM').

The official launch has been commemorated at a signing ceremony held at the Hong Kong Palace Museum graced by representatives of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation.

Enrollment has commenced, and further information about the programme and online registration is available at https://www.hkpm.org.hk/en/learn/student-and-teacher. Through the multiyear programme, the foundations will sponsor 50,000 special exhibition tickets to primary and secondary school students in Hong Kong annually to enable students, in particular those from underprivileged families, to appreciate first-hand over 900 priceless national treasures, and learn Chinese history, arts and culture.

Mr Kenneth Fok, JP, Executive Vice Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation and LegCo member representing the Sports, Performing Arts, Culture and Publication sector, says, 'The programme provides a meaningful platform supporting the younger generations to learn more about the rich history and culture of our nation. It also facilitates the cultural and art development with the motherland and reinforces Hong Kong's position as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange which is supported by the National 14th Five-Year Plan.'

Mr Daryl Ng, SBS, JP, Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation, says, 'We are pleased to have the opportunity to help Hong Kong youth appreciate Chinese arts and culture in collaboration with like-minded partners. The programme would bring outside-the-classroom learning to life with interactive, immersive experiences, taking students on an inspiring journey into the 5,000-year history of China and enhance students' understanding of national development.'



Mrs Betty Fung, CEO of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (first from left); Dr Louis Ng, Director of HKPM (first from right); Mr Daryl Ng, Director of the NTFCF and Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation, and Mr Kenneth Fok, Executive Vice Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation and LegCo member (second from right) attended a signing ceremony for the ‘Art Journey for Youth at HKPM’ Programme.

About Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation

The Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation was established in 2010 in memory of the late founder of the Sino Group, Mr Ng Teng Fong. The Foundation is a steadfast advocate of education, youth development and community services. In the past years, the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation has supported over 300 local NGOs and community partners. In addition to supporting good causes such as the Hong Kong Arts Festival, the National Gallery of Singapore as well as restoration of the Great Wall and Yanxi Gong, the Foundation provides financial assistance for students from less-resourced families in Hong Kong and mainland China through the Ng Teng Fong Scholarships. It also supports scholastic initiatives of Peking University, Tsinghua University and Zhejiang University in mainland China as well as the National University of Singapore, Singapore University of Technology and Design and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. In 2019, the Foundation donated RMB 100 million to the Palace Museum to support the restoration of Yanxi Gong.

www.ntfcf.org.hk

About Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation

The Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation, established in September 2019, is a charitable organisation that mainly serves Hong Kong youth. To ride on the new era, new Greater Bay Area and new opportunities, the Foundation is a joint effort of youth leaders from various sectors. With our mission of 'For Our Youth, For Our Future', we support youth in their studies, careers and business development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Since our establishment, we have initiated and sponsored over 80 projects in areas such as technology, art, education and sports, serving more than 55,000 Hong Kong youths. In 2021, we launched two key initiatives - YO PLACE and GBA Youth Card. These will allow us to establish closer ties with young people from all walks of life in Hong Kong. Operated under a membership scheme, YO PLACE is an integrated online and offline youth platform that provides information on study, career and entrepreneurship opportunities in the Greater Bay Area. The GBA Youth Card gives Hong Kong youth many conveniences while studying, working and living in the Greater Bay Area. The card was developed in co-operation with Bank of China (Hong Kong), the Guangdong Youth Federation, Hong Kong United Youth Association and Macao Youth Federation.

In addition, the Foundation's Wish Builder Programme sponsors diverse projects by local youth organisations for young people in Hong Kong, for example, the Dream Brewer - Pacific Coffee HKCT@GBA Entrepreneurship Training Programme, Hong Kong Youth Animator Development Programme, 'Stage Your Dream' Public Relations and Event Talent Incubation Project and Arts Administrators Training Programme.

To learn more details please visit the Foundation website www.gbayouth.org.hk.

About the Hong Kong Palace Museum

The Hong Kong Palace Museum aspires to become a leading institution on the study and appreciation of Chinese art and culture while advancing dialogue between world civilisations. The Hong Kong Palace Museum is a collaborative project between the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and the Palace Museum, which is funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust with a donation of HK$3.5 billion for its establishment, as well as some of the annual exhibitions and education programmes in 2023-2031.

Embracing new curatorial approaches, the museum combines a Hong Kong perspective with a global vision to present precious artefacts from the Palace Museum and other important cultural institutions around the world. Through research, exhibitions, and educational and professional exchange programmes, the museum aims to build international partnerships and position Hong Kong as a global hub for art and culture. At heart a resource that belongs to the local community, the museum strives to inspire community engagement, foster dialogue, and promote creativity and interdisciplinary collaboration.

www.hkpm.org.hk