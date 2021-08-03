Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation will Donate 20 Scholarships with a Value of HK$200,000 Each for the Lucky Draw among Vaccinated Hong Kong Residents Aged 12 or Above and Below 18

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encouraging the community to reach a high vaccination rate is an important way to achieve herd immunity, and in turn also enables students to return to school as soon as possible in a safe healthy environment. Everyone has a part to play in contributing to protecting our community. Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited ('NTFCF'), the philanthropic arm of Sino Group, is pleased to announce a donation of 20 scholarships with a value of HK$200,000 each, for the lucky draw among vaccinated residents aged 12 or above and below 18.

20 Scholarships for Vaccinated Youth Aged 12 or Above and Below 18

The scholarships are open to Hong Kong residents who are aged 12 or above and below 18, holding a valid Hong Kong Identity Card (Permanent Residents and Non-Permanent Residents), and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong on or before 30 September 2021. Vaccinated youth are invited to visit the lucky draw website for registration starting from 2 September 2021, while those who have already received one dose or both doses before today's announcement are also eligible. The scholarships will be offered in the form of pre-paid card or credit card which will be issued to the winner's parent or guardian. Participants must obtain their parent's or guardian's consent for their enrolment. The 20 scholarship prizes will be given out under Phase 2 of the vaccination lucky draw, regardless of the vaccination rate in Hong Kong.

Mr Daryl Ng, Director of Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited says, 'Participation by the younger generation in the Government's vaccination programme is essential in achieving an overall higher vaccination rate of our community. We hope that their vaccination can also facilitate the resumption of full day classes at schools in a safe healthy environment.'

Phase 2 Grand Prize for Eligible Participants Aged 18 or Above

As announced earlier, NTFCF and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited will sponsor a one-bedroom residential apartment at Grand Central in Hong Kong, with a floor area of approximately 468 square feet and a value of approximately HK$12,000,000, for the Phase 2 lucky draw among vaccinated permanent residents aged 18 or above if 5 million of the Hong Kong population receive at least one dose of the vaccine in Hong Kong by 30 September 2021, which is on top of the grand prize under the Phase 1 lucky draw. Participants who have registered for the Phase 1 of the lucky draw but did not win the grand prize will automatically be enrolled in to the Phase 2 with no additional registration required.

Phase 2 of lucky draw registration opens on 2 September and closes on 30 September

Eligible members of the public are invited to visit the lucky draw's website at www.vaccinationluckydraw.hk to register for the Phase 2 lucky draw from 9 a.m. on 2 September 2021 to 5:30p.m. on 30 September 2021. The lucky draw winners of the Phase 2 will be randomly drawn on 7 October 2021 by a specialist computer system designed by an external service provider, Ernst & Young Advisory Services Ltd. The result will be announced on the lucky draw website on the same day, and will be published in local newspapers on 13 October 2021.

All winners will be notified individually via telephone and SMS to the mobile phone number given at registration. Two independent auditing firms, namely PwC HK and KPMG, will be performing procedural checks on the key processes and systems controls relating to the lucky draw. The draw will be witnessed by a representative of Woo Kwan Lee & Lo, the legal advisers of the lucky draw's organiser.

Potential participants are advised to seek medical advice before vaccination, and when ready, book in for their COVID-19 vaccines via the Government's website at www.covidvaccine.gov.hk. For enquiries, participants can contact the dedicated lucky draw hotline between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Sunday at 3697 9357 or email enquiry@vaccinationluckydraw.hk. Lucky draw ambassadors are also available to help the public with online registration at designated counters in ten properties across Hong Kong (please refer to the table below for locations and opening hours).

The lucky draw is organised under the company Lucky Vantage Limited, which is a subsidiary of Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited. The Trade Promotion Competition Licence Numbers are 54404-5, 54768-9 and 54781.

Location of lucky draw ambassador counters:

(Opening Hour: 12 noon to 8 p.m., Monday to Sunday)