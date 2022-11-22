Ni Hsin Group Unveils Two TAILG EBIXON EV Motorcycle Models

Mr. Chee Kok Hee, Secretary General of Malaysia Motorcycle and Scooter Dealers Association; Mr. Lee Kun Feng, Vice President of Dongguan Tailing Motor Vehicle Co., Ltd; Yang Berbaqhagia Dato' Zailani Hj Hashim, Director General of Road Transport Department; Yang Berbahagia Dato' Seri Rosman Mohamed, Chairman of Ni Hsin Ev Tech Sdn. Bhd.; and Mr. Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of Ni Hsin Ev Tech Sdn. Bhd. [L-R]