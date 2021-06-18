Niccolo Chengdu Hosts Niccolo Lectures

Countdown to a Better Future

CHENGDU, China, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Niccolo Chengdu collaborated with TEDxChengdu to host the Niccolo Lectures event themed "Countdown to a better future" at the Conservatory of Niccolo Chengdu. Business pioneers, senior executives, fashionistas, experienced devotees, and contemporary chic lifestyle practitioners were invited to discuss topics on sustainable development and participated in the sustainable workshop handicrafts. Guests also enjoyed sustainable development themed soft drinks as well as organic food themed tea break. The event drew to a close in a relaxing and happy atmosphere.



During the event, guests actively shared their unique thoughts and ideas, and provided advice on practical strategies for promoting sustainable development. Lecturer, Ms Zhang Xuehua, an environmental and climate policy research expert who serves as the chief scientist at Lishui Institute of Ecology and Environment of Nanjing University, focuses on the research of domestic garbage classification and resource management. She was once included in the 2nd Homeward Bound, a unique programme aimed at developing female leaders in science. As one of the four Chinese women in the team, she embarked on an expedition to the Antarctic for scientific research. Ms Zhang Xuehua also shared her key findings on sustainable development, as well as the process of recycling organic waste by turning classified garbage into composting. This topic triggered conversation among the audience, who showed their understanding of the complexity in organic waste recycling, as well as their deep respect for scientists engaged in research in sustainable development.

The other lecturer, Ms Song Ruwen, pursues sustainable development in fields significantly different from Ms Zhang Xuehua. VOIMENT, a brand co-designed by Ms Song Ruwen, organically combines fabrics selected all over the world with eco-friendly materials, thus generating a unique aesthetic appeal and turning sustainable fashion into reality. The swimsuit is woven with elastic fibres extracted from discarded fishing nets found in marine environments. The idle fabrics in the manufacturing process are also re-used to make limited items or art exhibits. By displaying art exhibits at the Conservatory, Ms Song Ruwen demonstrated the possibility of integrating environmental protection with sustainable fashion, and called for the pursuit of sustainable development.



Sustainability Design Workshop

The event also featured a not-to-be-missed highlight: Before the event, the hotel and TEDxChengdu appealed to guests to bring their own idle clothes for the sustainable workshop design. Accompanied by designer Song Ruwen, guests decorated TEDxChengdu's eco-friendly bags with their redesigns made from idle clothes, and shared their creative inspiration. In this way, they infused the concept of sustainable development into their design, sewing, tailoring and choice of fabrics, as well as inspiration ignition and value transmission.



Mr Baris, the Director of Rooms of Niccolo Chengdu, joined the event on behalf of the hotel, saying: "It's a great pleasure to co-host the Niccolo Lectures event with TEDxChengdu. We thank all the invited guests who gathered at Niccolo Chengdu to connect with each other, share brilliant ideas, and promote sustainable development. This event convinced guests that sustainable development, a profound long-lasting concept, could be pursued in scientific research, sustainable fashion, or daily garbage classification. The outcome has definitely served the purpose of the event. I hope all of you could realise that Niccolo is a luxury hotel brand that brings both spiritual and material fulfilment. The hotel is dedicated to addressing guests' diversified needs and hobbies, and providing a more delightful experience. Our capability is reflected in the brand's mantra 'New Encounters. Timeless Pleasures', contemporary chic art design, and impeccable service." Niccolo Chengdu will continue to provide the floor for entrepreneurs, lifestyle and business innovators, designers, artists and celebrities to share their unique insights and remarkable life journeys.

