Niccolo Chengdu Hosts Niccolo Lectures

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Niccolo Chengdu collaborated with CULTI MILANO, Home Z and Van der Rohe Furniture to host the Niccolo Lectures event themed "Explore the art of living" at the Conservatory on the eighth floor of the hotel. Business pioneers, senior executives, fashionistas, experienced devotees, and contemporary chic lifestyle practitioners were invited to discuss topics on the art of living. An artisanal tea break was presented after the event inspired by "The art of living" and the event drew to a close in a relaxing atmosphere.



Niccolo Lectures -- “Explore the art of living”

During the event, the guests shared their unique thoughts and ideas about the theme of "Explore the art of living". Lecturer Ms Anqi Liu, Operations Director of Home Z, shared the concept of Home Z Living Art Exhibition held in early 2021 with the theme of "Your Home, Your Way". She also talked about the lifestyle encouraged by the exhibition, providing the guests with inspiration and knowledge about "Home". Lecturer Mr Robin Wu, CEO of Van der Rohe Furniture, further discussed "from the life of art to the art of life" based on the theme of "getting better with a well-furnished home". He also demonstrated at the venue various crafted furniture models from Van der Rohe Furniture, bringing an immersive art experience to the guests present. The event featured a not-to-be-missed highlight: the perfumery workshop organised by lecturer Mr Albert Huang, Brand and PR Director of CULTI MILANO China. He shared with the guests the current popular home fragrance lifestyle and guided the guests through the art of creating exclusive perfumes for home. Finally, the guests held a round-table discussion on the art of living, and explored the new contemporary chic lifestyle together.



“Explore the art of living” Round Table

Michael Ganster, General Manager of Niccolo Chengdu, joined the event on behalf of the hotel, saying: "It is a great pleasure to co-host the Niccolo Lectures event with CULTI MILANO, Home Z and Van der Rohe Furniture. We thank all the invited guests. What the home looks like reflects your lifestyle and attitude towards life. Home not only takes up space, but also epitomises a contemporary chic lifestyle shaped by architecture, fashion, art, and design. The outcome has definitely served the purpose of the event. I hope all of you will experience what Niccolo Chengdu has to offer both within the hotel and beyond." Niccolo Chengdu will continue to provide the floor for entrepreneurs, lifestyle and business innovators, designers, artists and celebrities to share their unique insights and remarkable life journeys.



“Explore the art of living” Group Photo

About CULTI MILANO

CUTLI as a pioneer brand in the industry, takes inspiration from the respiration of trees. Creatively inserts vine branches into liquid fragrance for the first time creates a new concept of home fragrance diffusion. Interweaving different styles of modern fragrance and exquisite designs. Integrating luxury texture into various home spaces CUTLI enables users to enjoy their favourite fragrance at home. This unique ambience that relaxes the body, mind and soul, serves as the exclusive home culture that CULTI has always highlighted.

About Van der Rohe Furniture

"The group of people who would like to change the world seek a fairyland in their dreams. When faced with no result, they create it with their own hands."

In July 2015, Van der Rohe Furniture was incorporated in Chengdu, a city where people enjoy life to the fullest. Van der Rohe boasts 20 years of technological accumulation by the core team and partnership with 100+ global brands. With more professional services capabilities, the company continues its efforts to provide high-end customers with better quality and more personalised furniture products and space solutions. Perfection, simplicity, and focus on details, as the slogans advertised by Van der Rohe, are fully demonstrated in every aspect of designs, products, and services.

About Home Z

Founded in 2020, it's a new media and practice platform focusing on "Home Lifestyle". Adhering to the "people-oriented, humanities, person scene" values, committed to the through content, curator, and space to create products, create suitable for the use of different space situation, help more people to find more suitable for their own household attitude, find interesting and enjoyable life atmosphere, to conclude, house space and multiple aesthetic life style.

About Niccolo Chengdu

NEW ENCOUNTERS. TIMELESS PLEASURES.

Niccolo is a collection of five contemporary chic hotels inspired by luxury fashion, all with desirable, highly prized addresses. Underpinning the brand is the desire to make life effortlessly luxurious for guests. Located at Chengdu's celebrated International Finance Square within the Chun Xi Road business district, Niccolo Chengdu occupies desirable and fashionable addresses and offers seasoned travelers a choice of 238 spacious luxurious guestrooms and suites with fashion-inspired interiors by leading designers. The Niccolo culinary journey combines culture and gastronomy in a range of exceptional dining experiences with its signature cuisines. Niccolo is Chengdu's epicentre for business events and celebrations by offering unprecedented choice of flexible spaces and highly attentive event service to create memorable experience for guests. Niccolo Chengdu is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 35 brands with over 570 hotels in 85 countries. Further details on Niccolo Chengdu are available at niccolohotels.com.

About DISCOVERY Loyalty

A memorable trip demands more than a comfortable stay. DISCOVERY, an award-winning global loyalty programme, provides 16 million members recognition and perks across over 570 hotels, resorts and palaces in 78 countries. Elite members have the opportunity to immerse themselves in local culture through Local Experiences, distinctive activities that capture an authentic taste of each destination. For more information, visit discoveryloyalty.com.

About Ultratravel Collection