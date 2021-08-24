NICE Rapid Introduces Affordable Rapid Tooling and CNC Machining Services Across The Globe

The rapid prototyping and tooling specialist services are now open internationally and available for low-volume orders.

NICE Rapid, a leading injection molding and rapid tooling specialist in China is now proud to announce that it is ready to extend its affordable services overseas.

The company provides high-quality prototyping, rapid tooling, liquid silicone rubber molding, plastic injection molding, vacuum casting, and low-volume manufacturing to assembly or finish. Interested businesses looking to build a prototype or low-volume manufacturing are welcome to submit their project requirements at the company website to receive a quote.

Recognizing the growing demand for the production of technologically sophisticated intent parts, NICE Rapid has also built new facilities and launched in-house manufacturing and assembly capabilities to offer CNC machining services.

This method is one of the most affordable ways to print both rigid and flexible material elements such as plastic and custom metals, which in turn benefit businesses by allowing them to create realistic anatomical models or develop better end-products in far less time.

“From day one, our core objective was to deliver excellence. At NICE Rapid, we combine talented engineers, advanced machinery, and cutting-edge technology to create parts and prototypes for all industry needs,” said a spokesperson from the company.

The company is capable of providing one-stop surface finishing operations using a production process that is efficient, accurate, and cost-effective to deliver superior results. Especially with its CNC machining system, this opens up new levels of accessibility for front-line designers and engineers who demand the highest quality prototypes or production parts.

Currently, NICE Rapid’s services are in use by customers worldwide and it serves multiple industries including medical devices, consumer goods and electronics, automotive, industrial manufacturing, aerospace, aviation, robotics, and more.

Whether you are a business looking for a one-off part for fit and function or a small batch run for product performance testing and marketing, your solution can be found at NICE Rapid.

For more information, please visit https://www.nicerapid.com.

About NICE Rapid

NICE Rapid is a fast-moving and leading rapid prototyping and tooling company. Founded by Steven Zhang, the Chinese company offers over 15 years of experience in a wide range of manufacturing services and solutions for all rapid tooling needs. The company operates under the motto to provide “Technical Excellence, Commercial Competitiveness, Superior Quality, and Superlative Service.”

