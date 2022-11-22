NICE Rapid Introduces The Ultimate Plastic Injection Moulding Service Providing Customers Convenience And Simplicity

NICE Rapid is now introducing a wide variety of plastic injection moulding services all under one roof to the market.

NICE Rapid, a leading injection moulding and rapid tooling specialist, continues to focus on advanced services in custom silicone products by offering Plastic Injection Moulding that can produce parts in record time. The service brings to market the possibility of creating thousands of identical plastic parts, improving manufacturers’ consistency and producing less scrap to the environment.

NICE Rapid is a one-stop-shop for everything from part production, mould creation, and design assistance. As one of the most common rapid tooling methods in the manufacturing industry, a single plastic injection mould tooling can quickly produce more than a thousand identical parts. This is an efficient way of reducing costs and ramping up production rates offered by NICE Rapid.

The parts created through plastic injection moulding at NICE Rapid are used in almost every industry and sector. They also create plastic parts in different shades of colour to apply a wide variety of finishing services and treatment options, claiming to be durable and strong through a faster and efficient making process. At NICE Rapid, all of the moulds are produced in-house, which is an advantage for clients as a way of design protection and overall production cost saving.

Aiming to bring customers the best plastic injection moulding procedure and process, NICE Rapid streamlines all the processes allowing for clear and concise communication, as well as enhancing efficiency, and expediting manufacturing process. For those who have their on-CAD files, customers can just send them over and NICE Rapid will send a quote back within the next 24 to 48 hours. Additional layers can be added to add a bit of texture, strength, and colour using a process known as over-molding.

The spokesperson of NICE Rapid once said: “The company is committed to providing customers with the ultimate service in manufacturing excellence and superior customer service standards. NICE Rapid is also continuously trying to improve and achieve higher standards and better service quality.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.nicerapid.com/plastic-injection-moulding-t-168.html

About NICE Rapid

NiceRapid is an expert in the field when it comes to selecting reliable and cost-effective injection moulding, silicone moulding, and rapid tooling specialists. The company has a fully experienced engineering team offering first-rate customer service and quality. The company takes the quality of the product produced with high importance and ensures all of them are ISO certified to ensure the best for the customers.

