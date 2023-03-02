Nick And Justin Co. Announce Custom 100% Cotton T-Shirt Design, Print Service

Nick and Justin Co. has announced its single-print custom T-shirt service that offers a 24-hour turnaround.

Nick and Justin Co. is now offering a customizable t-shirt service that allows customers to order as little as one single print. This service gives consumers the option to create a personal, one-of-a-kind design on a 100% cotton t-shirt.

Interested parties can learn more at https://oktshirt.co.uk

With the announcement, Nick and Justin Co. intends to provide consumers in the UK and beyond with a convenient way to design their own clothing. On the website, users can choose from a selection of various t-shirt styles and colors as a base for their unique, individual designs. The company is able to print the desired logo, text, or design on the chosen t-shirt in 24 hours.

The company recognises that it can be difficult to find t-shirt printers who allow orders of just a single t-shirt. Minimum print run requirements or high premiums on single prints can present a barrier - and with the recent update, they aim to meet the needs of customers looking for affordable single-print services.

Nick and Justin Co. uses direct-to-garment (DTG) printing, making single print runs more cost-effective. This style of printing also makes for long-lasting t-shirt decals that can withstand washing and wear. Customers can send their desired t-shirt design to the company via its Facebook page for convenient file transfer and communication.

About Nick and Justin Co.

Located in Birmingham, UK, Nick and Justin Co. strives to offer flexible custom designing for t-shirts, sweatshirts, and aprons. Customers can peruse the hundreds of readily available designs on the website or customise their own personal products. The company has a wide range of selections for women, men, children, and babies.

"A business always arises from a need," say founders Liliana and Christian. "Out of the need to proudly wear one of the wonderful moments with our kids, we ended up creating custom t-shirts for relatives and friends. And from here, it was just a step to make wonderful designs for our clients."

