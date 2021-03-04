Nigerian Immigrant Memoir Debt Free Living Finance Short Book Relaunched

Tales Of A Pseudo-Immigrant, a short book by Olufemi Williams, is available to download on Kindle. It provides financial strategies and advice on how to live without debt.

Olufemi Williams, a memoir author and pharmacist based in Pennsylvania who writes short books based on her experiences, has relaunched one of her finance titles on Kindle.

More information on the relaunch can be found by visiting https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MXZRCNP

The relaunched Tales of a Pseudo-Immigrant is a first-hand account of Williams’ experience of growing up in an immigrant family in the United States and includes a story of building a house in the USA without a mortgage.

Williams was born in Washington DC to Nigerian parents and explains she has the characteristics of an immigrant, which gives her a unique perspective on living in America. Through the book, she describes her experiences as a pseudo-immigrant living in the United States and has written the book to help other immigrants and young college graduates to avoid financial pitfalls, such as credit card debt and mortgages.

As part of the launch, readers will find strategies that explain how they can achieve financial stability and independence in a relativity short period of time, based on the lessons Williams has learned. Using her family’s decision to live debt-free and giving a detailed account of how they built their home without a mortgage or other lending options, Williams explains how others can also build a life and a home without borrowing money.

Chapters include coming back to America, financial strategy, financial mistakes, pros and cons of having a mortgage, spirituality, and more. One section of the book takes a detailed look at mortgages, discusses whether or not each individual needs to have one, and offers some alternatives.

The short book is 12 pages in length and is suited for reading ages of 11 years and up. It’s currently available as a Kindle download and can be purchased for $3.32. The book was originally published in 2016.

Olufemi Williams is a Pennsylvania-based author, pharmacist, and aspiring real estate investor who writes about her personal experiences as an immigrant and sells her books on Kindle. She has relaunched Tales of a Pseudo-Immigrant to help young immigrants and college graduates make sound financial decisions and live free of debt.

