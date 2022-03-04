Nihar Gala Scholarship for Entrepreneurs: Funding For Future Business Owners

Entrepreneur Nihar Gala Launches Scholarship Fund To Help Students that Plan To Open A Business After Graduation

Deciding to become an entrepreneur in the future sets you on a course filled with excitement and success. The same path is also filled with many potential challenges and risks that if you fail to overcome, will cause you to lose your profit and assets. An entrepreneur’s life is filled with risks like these that might unnerve aspiring entrepreneurs as trying to overcome any hurdle becomes a daunting task.

The challenges an entrepreneur faces can get difficult but isn’t something that can’t be made easier or prepared for. Many entrepreneurs who find success in the field usually attribute a majority of their success to their knowledge and skillset. Having the necessary knowledge and skill to overcome anything that gets thrown your way is the best way to become a successful entrepreneur. Attending university and a good education are some of the best ways to prepare and become knowledgeable with business and entrepreneurship as it allows you to experience and learn first-hand the nuances and skills associated with it. However, not all aspiring entrepreneurs can find themselves attending school or have the capability to attend one at all. Many students who fall under this category struggle financially with the education and tuition fees that comes with attending university as they lack a stable source of income. Additionally, some students who are in the same situation might view school as an additional burden that deters them even further. This sad reality and situation that students face is the exact reason why Nihar Gala has announced and launched a scholarship program for entrepreneurs that attend university and wish to launch their own business upon graduation, but are struggling financially.

Mr. Gala is the founder of Alpha Care Medical where he also serves as the CEO. He has dedicated his life to training and providing comprehensive health care to patients of all ages. Mr. Gala’s journey as a medical practitioner has allowed him to gain expansive knowledge with different medical practices and patients of different origins. Having attended Rutgers New Jersey Medical School for his medical degree, he has learned the value of education and how it contributes to preparing young students for their future. His scholarship program is geared towards the student who is either currently in college or high school with plans to attend university with plans to launch a business when they graduate. Mr. Gala hopes that through his scholarship program he will be able to pave the path for a student that they will be able to fulfil their dreams and ambitions.

To see all the rules and eligibility requirements to apply, please visit the official Nihar Gala Scholarship website and read about our essay competition and how you can enter.

