Niigata Prefecture, Japan hosts Facebook live event EXPLORING NIIGATA ONLINE with Cheesie vol.3 featuring popular influencer

NIIGATA PREFECTURE, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 8 February 2021 - Niigata Prefecture and Yuzawa Town in Japan will host on February 20, 2021 EXPLORING NIIGATA ONLINE with Cheesie vol.3, a Facebook live event to promote Niigata Prefecture featuring the popular influencer Cheesie.













Niigata Prefecture welcomed an increasing number of travelers every year from 2017 through 2019, making the prefecture one of the most popular destinations in Japan. Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted inbound visitors to Japan. Today, people still cannot visit Niigata Prefecture (chart on the below).













Niigata Prefecture and Yuzawa Town are hosting a Facebook live event to provide people with the opportunity to explore Niigata online even if they cannot physically visit Niigata Prefecture.

EXPLORING NIIGATA ONLINE with Cheesie lets people explore sceneries, culture, seasons, and food in Niigata Prefecture, featuring Cheesie, one of the most popular influencers in Singapore and Japan tourism specialist. Held for the third time, this event includes live streaming from a ski resort in Yuzawa Town, Niigata Prefecture, known as one of the snowiest places in Japan, showcasing snow activities, making of Japanese traditional 'soba' noodles, 'sake' rice wines, and other attractive aspects of the snow resort.









Filming of Vol.1





A representative in Niigata Prefecture who planned this event said:

"Before tourists were restricted due to COVID-19, we had seen for several years significant growth in the number of visitors to Niigata Prefecture from Southeast Asia. Today, we cannot welcome tourists, but we understand that many people in Southeast Asia are looking forward to traveling to Japan when international travel restrictions are lifted. In such a situation, we will provide people with the opportunity, through Facebook Live and in collaboration with the influencer Cheesie, to find out about the sightseeing spots and other attractive aspects of Niigata. Through this, we create ties with people interested in visiting Niigata, hoping that many people in Southeast Asia become interested in visiting our prefecture when they can travel freely again."

[Event overview]

- Date/time:

20th February (Saturday)

13:00-13:45 (Indonesia, Vietnam : GMT+7)

14:00-14:45 (Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines : GMT+8)

15:00-15:45 (Japan : GMT+9)

- Streaming:

Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/enjoyniigata)

* Live streaming on Niigata Tourism Information (Enjoy Niigata) account

- Special online event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/119132883407318

- Note:

The program is subject to change depending on the COVID-19 situation in Japan.