Local Celebration of the Never-Ending Journey of Serving Athletes

#Nike50 #NikeAt50HKG #JustDoIt

Nike's mission of bringing inspiration and innovation to every athlete* is fuelled by a belief that it is "never done". Like the athletes it serves, Nike is constantly setting new goals and new ambitions.

"With every shoe, we got better. With every mistake, we got better.

And because of that, every athlete got better." – Phil Knight, Founder of Nike

HONG KONG, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year Nike is celebrating 50 years of moving the world forward through the power of sport. Nike brings this celebration to local athletes* through Nike at 50: A Genealogy of Progress. Curated by Nike Hong Kong, the never done spirit comes to life in the 4 zones illuminating different areas of progress. The entire experience is connected by Nike's lineage and the commitment to serve athletes*. Together it leads us into the next 50 years of imagining better and creating a better world for the future of sport and planet.

Nike 50 Moments: Celebrate then, now and the future

Nike's championing of athletes and sport is rooted in its culture of innovation, and this is evident in our products. This zone combines the past, present and future of Nike into immersive audiovisual experience. Relive the key historical moments and legacy, celebrate the signature shoes and ground-breaking ads of our times and champion our athletes and the numerous possibilities ahead. You will recognize local familiar faces, such as Rex Tso, Stephanie Au and Edgar Cheung (Ka Long).



Moon Path: the Evolution of Marathon Innovation

The Moon Shoe, released in 1972, is both a relic of Nike's independence year and its ambition. Since the beginning, Nike has been innovating its products so athletes* can perform at their best. This passage of marathon heritage holds a carefully selected array of running footwear, defined by its technology and the ambition to support athletes and better protect the planet. The line-up begins from the original pair of Moon Shoe presented by K11, to the record-breaking Alphafly Next%.



Feel the Allure of Air

When Air entered the Nike universe in the late 1970s, it was embraced because of its potential. Air is where design, engineering and manufacturing meet. In 1987, the technology was "revealed" to the world, birthing the iconic Air Max lineage. This tunnel houses one of company's most iconic innovation, Nike Air — spanning new shapes and addressing new cushioning challenges along the way. Air is the pioneer and one of Nike's most sustainable innovation.



Move to Zero Lounge: discovering sustainable design practice

Rethinking design methods and manufacturing processes to advance athlete performance and protect the planet is a long-standing Nike trait. Within the Move To Zero lounge, Nike's history of sustainable innovation is on display, featuring ZVEZDOCHKA, one of the Nike's first attempts at closed-loop product, and Pegasus Turbo Next Nature – the latest development in performance footwear with the future of planet in mind.

Alongside on display, 6 local creative visionaries repurpose Nike manufacturing waste in artistic expressions, with the theme of creating a sustainable living space. Waste upcycled include unwanted shoe boxes and Nike manufacturing fabric scraps. All manufacturing waste are collected locally, echoing Nike's circular vision for a closed loop supply chain system. Art pieces can be individually purchased for a charitable cause. All proceeds will go towards Share For Good, a crowd-donation platform by New World Development to support communities in need fighting against COVID-19 and undergoing post-COVID-19 recovery.



Nike at 50: A Genealogy of Progress is opened to public from May 23 until June 11. Prior registration is required.

*If you have a body, you are an athlete.