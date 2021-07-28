Nikkiso Cryogenic Services Recommissioned Air Separation Plant in India for Critical Oxygen Supply

TEMECULA, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is proud to announce they have completed the recommissioning of an Air Separation plant in Patancheru, Hyderabad India. This project was done in coordination with the Telangana government (TEL), and Greenko Foundation (GKO).



Due to the ongoing pandemic crisis in India, the Indian government initiated a directive to restart the operation and LOX production to meet the urgent demands for medical oxygen. GKO has taken the old shut-down Oxygen plant on rental basis from Air Water India Private Limited (AWI) for period of (2) two years.

In May 2021, the Group partnered along with GKO in recommissioning of the plant. Nikkiso Cryogenic Services provided critical technical support and spare parts, including nozzle actuators and vibration components, and Nikkiso Cosmodyne India Pvt. Ltd. provided field service support. Critical components which typically take 12-14 weeks were provided in three days to support this urgent request. By June 22nd, the site was fully operational again.

“We are proud to have played a role in this fight against COVID, and of the technology and teamwork it took to get this facility up and running in such short time,” according to Jim Estes, President, Nikkiso Cryogenic Services.

The Group has been instrumental in providing continuous global support for the critical oxygen supply throughout the COVID epidemic.

