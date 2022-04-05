Nikkiso’s Heavy Duty SLS Pump Provides Mission Operations for the Space Industry

TEMECULA, Calif., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), a part of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is proud to supply one of the largest-known launch support system in the world. For over four decades, they have been providing uninterrupted operating systems (24/7) for the space and launch industry.



These units must supply a continuous operation to fulfill mission tasks. Reliability is critical for a heavy-duty rocket launch, and the pumps need to operate non-stop during the launch. The Group is consistently chosen for its launch support systems due to their 70 years’ experience, level of service and ability to provide local support.

Designed, engineered and manufactured by the Group’s Cryogenic Pumps Unit (Nikkiso ACD) the HD SLS is a robust, highly reliable addition to their reciprocating high pressure/ high flow line of pumps. These pumps and their corresponding systems are specifically designed for the rigorous requirements of this application, including wide turn-down ratios, minimum cool-down time and maximized mean time between overhaul (MTBO).

“We are very proud to play a part in the growing space industry, and to be able to provide the performance and reliability required in such important missions,” according to Daryl Lamy, President & CEO of Nikkiso ACD / Nikkiso Cryo.

Nikkiso ACD has over 70 years of experience with high pressure pumping applications, and thousands in operation during that time.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

