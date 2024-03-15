Nimmy Viegas hails from Cherai, a coastal girl from Kerala to contest in Haut Monde Mrs. India

Nimmy Viegas, an Integration Advisor in the oil industry, represents Kerala in Haut Monde Mrs. India. Overcoming societal norms, she advocates for diversity. Her journey inspires change globally. Event: May, Dubai.

The final round of Haut Monde Mrs. India will be prestigious for Kerala this year with representation from Cherai, a coastal town in Kochi. Nimmy Viegas, who has established her career as an Integration Advisor in the oil and gas industry abroad, secured a place in the final round of the worldwide beauty contest.



Holding a degree in Information Technology from India, Nimmy's journey in the oil and gas sector has been marked by versatility and a constant pursuit of growth, especially in areas crucial for our planet’s future. Beyond her professional aspirations, personal experiences growing up in a village in India have shaped her resolve. Facing stereotypes and body shaming due to her skin color, she battled against lowered self-confidence, emerging with a determination to challenge societal norms and inspire change.



"I leverage my success in the corporate world to advocate for young individuals facing similar challenges, aiming to dismantle prejudices and empower them to embrace their identity confidently," says Nimmy. This journey has led her to embrace platforms to make a broader impact, such as the Haut Monde Mrs. India worldwide platform.



Married to an engineer from Portugal, and blessed with three beautiful children, Nimmy's family now resides in the Netherlands. However, her roots remain firmly planted in her maternal home, where her mother Sheela Babu and elder sister continue to provide love and support, especially after her father Sugesh Babu's untimely departure. Nimmy is the second daughter of Sugesh Babu and Sheela Babu. The final event of Mrs. India will take place at the Hilton Al Seef Heritage Hotel in Dubai in the first week of May.



Her path to Mrs. India Finalist was not without any challenges. Despite facing societal norms and judgments about her appearance since childhood, Nimmy's determination never wavered. After pursuing her education in Coimbatore and Delhi, she found herself excelling in the IT industry, eventually becoming a trusted Business Advisor in a multinational oil and gas company.



Nimmy, who has been working in the carbon management division of the oil industry for the past nine years, is currently focusing on developing a carbon management framework and strategies aimed at reducing carbon footprints and making low-carbon fuels accessible and affordable. Her goal is to emphasize carbon sequestration to create a greener Earth.

