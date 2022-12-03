Nimo TV Launches Online Football Carnival and Announces ‘Nimo Glory 2022’ to Celebrate with Fans

Nimo TV, a leading pan-entertainment live streaming platform in Indonesia, has launched a one-month online football carnival during the World Cup. The company has also announced that the annual celebration “Nimo Glory 2022” will take place from December 19, 2022.

Nimo TV, a leading pan-entertainment live streaming platform in Indonesia, has launched a one-month online football carnival during the World Cup. Football fans are invited to participate in the online carnival and celebrate with exciting activities, including Football Girl Competition, Football Nights, and international live streaming competitions.

Meanwhile, Nimo has announced that the annual celebration “Nimo Glory 2022” will take place from December 19, 2022. As part of the ceremony, streamers from Indonesia, Vietnam, the Middle East, and other parts of the world will compete for several awards, including “Streamer of the Year” and “Rising Star of the Year.”

Bring the excitement of football matches online

Fans who can't attend the once-every-four-year World Cup in person will be able to experience the excitement online thanks to the Nimo online football carnival.

On each Wednesday, the platform holds a Football Nights program, where popular streamers discuss the highlights of the World Cup, quiz the audience on football knowledge, and share predictions of game results. During these online activities, users can also share their football-themed special effect gifts with each other and celebrate the joy of the World Cup.

There will also be an international streamer competition – Football Battle: Indonesia and Vietnam during the carnival, as well as other programs like Fight for Your Team and Nimo Football Champion for viewers to show their support, predict game results and interact with each other. In addition, popular female streamers will also participate in the weekly live streaming Football Girl Competition, showcasing their talents. Furthermore, Nimo and Indonesian event organizer Fortress Project have launched the NIMO FIFA Online Challenge to promote football culture and online games.





Indonesian online ceremony “Nimo Glory 2022” is just around the corner

Nimo TV’s annual ceremony has drawn widespread attention in the field of live streaming. As Indonesia’s online “Nimo Glory 2022” represents Nimo TV’s first large event since its expansion to pan-entertainment live streaming, in this respect, it is highly anticipated by the live streaming industry and platform users.

Scheduled from December 19th to 30th, the annual Indonesian ceremony will include both regional and global competitions, according to Sven Pi, head of NIMO TV Indonesia.

Throughout the event, many Indonesian streamers will compete for several awards, including the "Most Popular Streamer of the Year" and the “Rising Star of the Year." Winners will be rewarded with prizes such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPad Air, Apple Watch, and a variety of virtual benefits from the platform, including traffic support and induction into the Nimo Hall of Fame and more.

Furthermore, the “Nimo Sultan of 2022”, “Best Agency of 2022” and other awards will be presented to streamers and partners with outstanding performances.

During the event, viewers can show their support by voting for their favorite streamers, with the opportunity to win rewards such as special entrance effects, VIP ID numbers, and customized gifts.

Nimo TV expands to pan-entertainment live streaming with a high level of creative content production

As seen from the ongoing football carnival and annual celebration activities, Nimo TV has transformed into a pan-entertainment live streaming platform with increasingly diversified content offerings.

The platform now offers a variety of content categories, including outdoor live streaming, social networking, just chatting program, and voice room among others, along with more creative content from streamers of diverse backgrounds.

Nimo TV’s live broadcast shows feature over 1,000 streamers performing dances, music, and other talents. More than 100 popular female streamers are now performing on the platform, including Lullaby59, DL Baby ZA, Silvi, sisi, nona, and the number of such streamers has continued to grow.

Furthermore, the recently launched program, Funny Host, features extensive humorous and challenge-based live streaming content, bringing viewers a fun experience.

“Moving forward, Nimo TV will introduce more content categories, and continue to generate creative and engaging content to improve its users’ experience.” says Pi.

About Nimo TV

Nimo TV is a leading global live streaming platform operated by HUYA Inc. that allows millions of users from all around the world to broadcast game and pan-entertainment content. Nimo TV is also a community of players, gamers, streamers, and fans that drive conversations, promote interactive activities, and foster healthy and positive connections.

