Ninetailed Raises €5M to Build the Data-Driven Experience Layer of Composable Architecture

Ninetailed, a Berlin-based startup specializing in creating engaging digital customer experiences through personalization and experimentation for the modern tech stack, has raised €5M in seed funding led by Mosaic Ventures and Cherry Ventures. The boost in fresh capital fuels the API-first company to further double down on creating interactive experiences and value for both clients and end customers by activating customer and content data for the web, commerce, and beyond.

The round is complemented by existing investor First Momentum Ventures and leading angel investors such as Carsten Thoma (co-founder of hybris (acquired by SAP)), Chris Schagen (former Contentful CMO), Jason Cottrell (CEO of Orium), and Mirko Novakovic (co-founder and CEO of Instana) among others. With this investment, Ninetailed plans to expand its team, add new technology and solution partners to its partnership network along with Contentful, Hygraph, Stackbit, Storyblok, Orium, and Apply Digital, and continue developing the experience layer of the composable architecture.

“Getting set up with personalization and experimentation should be simple. We are democratizing personalization and enabling teams to create and deliver personalization and experimentation themselves without long integration time into their composable stack and first-party data. Developers and creatives get the full power of blazing-fast personalization and experimentation through super flexible APIs, SDKs, and connections.” said CEO Andy Kaiser.

Ninetailed was born from the team’s prior experiences in enterprise CMS, API-first services, and digital experiences and the barriers to accessing and integrating headless personalization tools.

Ninetailed’s initial offering is an experience layer of composable MACH — Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless — architecture that enables anyone to personalize, test, and optimize the digital customer experience. The MACH-first approach enables Ninetailed to integrate seamlessly with the modern tech stack to create instant experiences without compromising performance. It also allows business users to define data-driven experiences in a no-code environment within their headless CMS workflow without depending on developers.

“Although technology has reshaped many aspects of marketing, the explosion of customer experience solutions has not been accompanied by parallel progress on further empowering developers to create and manage modern composable architectures. With this funding, we'll be able to take our technology to the next level and make the experience layer of the MACH architecture the industry standard for customer experience and engagement,” said Andy Kaiser.

“The commerce stack has evolved significantly over the past several years with the composable architecture and rendering at the edge. The Ninetailed team is fully seizing this opportunity and creating an experience that has not been possible before, delivering superior experience and value for both customers and consumers,” says Thomas Lueke, Partner at Cherry Ventures. “It is impressive that the team has already been able to close significant customers in its first year, from startups to Fortune 500 companies in a range of industries, including B2B SaaS, FMCG, e-commerce, and FinTech, and we are excited to continue our support”.

Bart Dessaint, Partner at Mosaic Ventures, says, “Hyper-personalized user journeys are a key driver of conversion and the new grail for any company engaging its customers online. From e-commerce to SaaS, building dynamic pages today requires manually pooling data from more than five core systems of record, from headless CMSs to CRMs, by way of commerce platforms and CDPs; a painful and expensive process. The future of customer experiences is here with Ninetailed’s unifying API for a seamlessly integrated backend, the fastest integration time in the market, low latency via rendering at the edge, and an elegant GUI to run experiments.”

Dessaint continues by expressing its excitement about investing in Ninetailed, “We are thrilled to be leading the team's seed round with our friends at Cherry and cannot wait to work alongside Andy, Alex, Michael, and the rest of the team to bring their vision to life; welcome to the Mosaic family!”

Ninetailed is an API-first personalization and experimentation solution that creates instant experiences to personalize, test, and optimize the customer journey without performance trade-offs for composable MACH architecture and modern technology stack.

Founded in 2014, Mosaic Ventures is a leading early-stage European venture capital firm led by partners who have worked in leading Silicon Valley startups since the dawn of the Internet and have collectively amassed over 50 years in tech on both sides of the Atlantic. They invest $1-10m early in founders who are reimagining the world.

Cherry Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm led by a team of entrepreneurs with experience building fast-scaling companies such as Zalando and Spotify. The firm backs Europe's boldest founders, usually their first institutional investors, and supports them in everything from their go-to-market strategy to scaling their businesses.

