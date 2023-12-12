Ningbo businesses embracing intl exposure

Through their adeptness in innovation and persistent endeavors, enterprises in Ningbo, located in East China's Zhejiang province, are broadening their global market reach and solidifying an esteemed international status for their excellence.

Through innovation prowess and sustained efforts, businesses in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang province, are expanding their global markets and cementing an international reputation for excellence.

Soundking Group, founded in Ningbo in 1988, is one of the world's leading companies in the audiovisual intelligent system industry, serving major projects like the Beijing Summer Olympics in 2008, the Shanghai World Expo in 2010, the Xi'an International Horticultural Exposition in 2011, the G20 Hangzhou Summit in 2016, the BRICS Xiamen Summit in 2017 and this year's 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

As an innovative manufacturer of audiovisual products with independent intellectual property rights, the company has diversified industry chains covering the areas of smart audio, video, lighting and musical instrument systems.

Soundking Group has research and development bases in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and the United States, and has established innovation R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Ningbo and other cities in China.

In terms of global cooperation, more than 100 customers from over 70 countries and regions have become Soundking brand agents, and this year the company ranked 16th among the industry's top 100 worldwide for professional speakers and musical instruments.

Zhejiang Dafeng Industry is the world's leading integrated solution provider for the culture and sports industry, having completed more than 5,000 projects for over 100 countries and regions, with its products prominently featured at major cultural and sports venues and events around the globe.

The company's stage systems have been used at the CCTV Spring Festival Gala for more than 20 consecutive years, as well as at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Kazakhstan, among other venues.

This year, Dafeng played a key role at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games, where it participated in the creation of the main torch tower and provided overall solutions for 36 games venues, helping showcase Hangzhou's cultural heritage and international charms to the world. Through innovative technology and great services, Dafeng intends to remain committed to leading the Chinese culture and sports tourism industry on the international stage.

Statistics show that Ningbo, as one of China's leading centers of foreign trade, had a total of 25,903 companies with import and export achievements last year, underscoring its strong development momentum.

A female staff member of Dafeng introduces one of the integrated solutions developed by the company to visitors.

