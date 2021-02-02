Nintex and Datacom Deepen Partnership to Bring Easy-to-Use, Powerful Document Automation Capabilities to New Zealand Organisations

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, and Datacom, one of Australasia's largest locally-owned IT services companies, today announced a deepened partnership to support the growing demand amongst public and private sector organisations in New Zealand for document generation and automation through Datacom's Salesforce Practice.

A Nintex partner since 2017, Datacom has a proven track record of successfully implementing a wide-range of CRM solutions from rapid deadlines and varying levels of complexity and integration, to simple out-of-the-box solutions across a range of industries. Now with Nintex Drawloop DocGen® for Salesforce, Datacom's CRM practice is well-positioned to provide customers with greater automation choices to meet their enterprise digital transformation and document and contract lifecycle management requirements. This includes automating the generation and distribution of documents, workflows, across top use cases including recruitment, procurement, and field service management.

"Over the course of 2020, we have experienced the rise of the distributed workforce, increasing adoption of cloud-based software, and higher demand for document generation among organisations who need to automate workflows for document signing and contract management," said Dave Payne, General Manager of Datacom's Salesforce Practice. "Our expanded partnership with Nintex will allow us to better leverage our robust knowledge of Nintex Drawloop and related skillsets to offer a tried and tested leading contract lifecycle management solution within customers' existing CRM environments and fit for purpose in the post-COVID economy."

Nintex Drawloop is a leading document automation application on the AppExchange, that leverages clicks, not code, to help organisations instantly transform data stored in their CRM systems into mission-critical documents, from proposals and order forms to contracts and invoices. A key feature is its customisable workflows which automatically route documents to expedite reviews and approvals, and e-signature options which streamline the approvals process.

"With digital transformation initiatives accelerating, it is surprising that a tremendous amount of paper still exists within organisations and so many business processes remain highly manual," said Paul Proctor, Nintex Regional Sales Manager, New Zealand. "By deepening our partnership with Datacom, an expert in customer relationship management and a partner who understands what is required to take an organisation fully digital, we'll help more organisations successfully eliminate paper and automate the generation and distribution of their most important documents in 2021 and beyond."

With Nintex Drawloop, CRM customers can eliminate the time, expense, and risk of manual document creation, routing, and approvals while converting data into compliant documents and instantly distributing them across an enterprise. Organisations may leverage Nintex Forms to easily update records in their CRM systems, trigger workflows, or generate documents, and build custom Mobile Apps to access and update documents, forms, or tasks from anywhere.

To experience the ease of Nintex Drawloop for document generation, visit https://www.nintex.com/trial/#salesforce.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

About Datacom

Datacom works with organisations and communities around the world to solve their biggest challenges, imagine new possibilities, and help move them to a better place by connecting people and technology. Built on strong local values, world-class technology, and experienced people who genuinely care, Datacom sets a new standard in IT services. Datacom supports customers through a broad range of services and solutions that span technology, operations, digital and products, all underpinned by robust industry experience and insight. With more than 6500 people working across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe and the Americas, Datacom is truly world-class in capability, and proudly local at heart. For more information visit www.datacom.com

