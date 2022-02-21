Nintex Appoints Ricoh New Zealand as a Reseller Partner to Support Increasing Customer Demand for Intelligent Digital Business Solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced Ricoh New Zealand as its newest reseller partner to support growing customer demand for intelligent digital business solutions that can transform operations, reduce costs, save time, and improve customer and employee experiences.

"We are excited to welcome Ricoh New Zealand to our global partner network," said Amy Degnan, Manager Partner Group ANZ, Nintex. "Ricoh New Zealand forms a key element of our local channel strategy that will help organizations accelerate their digital business initiatives with the power of the Nintex Process Platform."

The appointment follows Ricoh New Zealand's evolving transition to a trusted digital services partner organisation, focused on offering digital workflow and automation solutions to businesses and government agencies undergoing rapid transformation, supporting end-to-end process automation, and freeing up time to create meaningful work for employees.

"As New Zealand businesses look to digitally accelerate, it is more critical than ever that they find ways to quickly automate labour intensive processes especially in a competitive job market and with a shortage of skilled workers," said Roly Smoldon, General Manager Digital Services, Ricoh New Zealand. "Nintex is a growth-oriented partner, which is in line with the direction of our business, and we're thrilled to take their technology to market."

With the complete capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform including Nintex Promapp®, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Forms, Nintex RPA, Nintex Mobile and App Studio, Nintex Drawloop® for Salesforce, Nintex AssureSign®, and Nintex Analytics, turning manual business processes into fully digital experiences has never been easier.

Solutions built with Nintex complement Ricoh New Zealand's existing portfolio of products, supporting enterprises as they undergo rapid transformation by digitising manual forms, adopting continuous process improvement and achieving greater compliance across their organisations.

"We understand that to digitise repeatable processes such as compliance, financial workflows, incident management, manufacturing automation, employee leave applications and overtime approvals will be compelling for businesses with hybrid workforces who require secure access to documents and digital workflows from anywhere on the device of their choice," adds Smoldon.

The Ricoh New Zealand appointment follows a successful reseller partnership between Nintex and Ricoh in other countries, including in Australia where Ricoh Australia has been successful as a digital services partner in delivering value and business acceleration across a range of markets from aged care and education, to financial services and manufacturing.

Nintex will support Ricoh New Zealand with sales training, certification programs and marketing resources to deliver sales readiness, channel enablement, and technical excellence to ensure mutual business success.

Media Contact

Laetitia Smith Nintex laetitia.smith@nintex.com

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg?p=medium600