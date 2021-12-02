Nintex Brings Native eSignatures to Nintex Workflow Cloud and Nintex Drawloop®

Organisations in nearly every industry are accelerating their digital transformations with the end-to-end automation capabilities provided by Nintex

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the integration of its native eSignature capability, Nintex AssureSign, within its next generation cloud automation platform, Nintex Workflow Cloud, as well as within its industry-leading document automation app, Nintex Drawloop® DocGen for Salesforce which is available in the AppExchange.

"We are excited to present our global Nintex community of customers and partners with a complete end-to-end automation platform that includes digital forms, workflow, robotic process automation, document generation and now native eSignatures," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "With the power and ease of Nintex automation software, public and private sector organisations around the world are quickly optimising paper-based processes and automating repetitive tasks to maintain a strategic competitive advantage in our digital-first world."

Nintex AssureSign simplifies the process of securing signatures needed for business-critical agreements with powerful, accessible and secure digital signature capabilities. With Nintex AssureSign's intuitive drag-and-drop interface, customers rapidly generate ready-to-sign documents, and digitally store their most commonly used signing templates for forms like NDAs, sales agreements and client contracts to expedite the completion of transactions.

Some of Nintex AssureSign's benefits include:

eSign Anywhere: Close deals faster by reaching signers online, via text and across mobile devices or in-person.





Close deals faster by reaching signers online, via text and across mobile devices or in-person. Security and compliance standards: Execute digital transactions with confidence thanks to Nintex AssureSign's 256-bit encryption, digital audit trails and ISO 27001 certified data centers.





Execute digital transactions with confidence thanks to Nintex AssureSign's 256-bit encryption, digital audit trails and ISO 27001 certified data centers. Flexible integrations and custom APIs: Easily integrate Nintex AssureSign with existing business systems and leverage connectors for Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics CRM.





Easily integrate Nintex AssureSign with existing business systems and leverage connectors for Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics CRM. Customisable experiences: Manage, configure and execute a personalised signing process to match the desired customer experience and reflect organisational branding with ease and speed.





Manage, configure and execute a personalised signing process to match the desired customer experience and reflect organisational branding with ease and speed. Transparent pricing: Save money with flexible eSign pricing packages with no hidden fees or overage penalties.

Nintex AssureSign increases organisational efficiencies and lowers operating costs while providing a modern signing experience for every organisation's most critical stakeholders from customers to employees.

To experience Nintex AssureSign for digital transaction management (DTM), request a demo at https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

