Nintex Expands Partner Network Portfolio Across New Zealand

Wellington-headquartered Desktop Imaging works with public sector organisations and private enterprises to accelerate digital transformation initiatives

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced Desktop Imaging as its newest reseller partner in New Zealand. The addition of Desktop Imaging to the global Nintex Partner program supports the region's growing demand for powerful and easy-to-use digital business solutions that leverage process management, process automation and process optimisation software.

Headquartered in Wellington, Desktop Imaging supports customers with a complete document processing cycle, including in-house and on-site services that support capturing, processing, validating and distributing data via automated business processes.

With the extensive capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform, both public and private sector organisations in New Zealand can easily map, manage, automate and optimise their business processes, whilst improving customer and staff experiences. Desktop Imaging will complement the technology with its own services, leveraging API connectivity to support data flows and automation in areas such as accounts receivable, e-invoicing, HR onboarding, remuneration, performance reviews, health and safety, COVID-19 compliance and asset management.

"Desktop Imaging is a tenured, highly-regarded supplier to local government in New Zealand with extensive experience in the 'real world' challenges facing councils, particularly during these challenging times. We look forward to collaborating with Desktop Imaging to support the ongoing digital business transformational goals of enterprises," said Paul Proctor, Regional Sales Manager for New Zealand, Nintex.

Today more than 70 percent of New Zealand councils are leveraging Nintex Promapp®, the company's visual and collaborative process mapping software, to document and manage their business processes. The team at Desktop Imaging will be laser-focused on helping councils as well as other enterprises successfully leverage their investment in Nintex's powerful and easy-to-use process management and automation platform.

"We have invested heavily in digitising our core offering in recent years and, in that process, realised there was strong potential for further growth and opportunity with a process mapping solution where we could assist organisations to eliminate their paper-based processes and support their automation of workflows for critical everyday business functions," said Steve Beighton, Director, Desktop Imaging.

"Nintex rose to the top in our assessment of process mapping and automation software vendors because of the extensive capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform, which complement our skills and experience in capture software and discovery. We share 55 mutual customers in local government and now will be able to support our customers with new offerings in automation that are low-code, simple to learn and can be rapidly deployed. We'll be able to translate the rich feature functionality and capabilities of the entire Nintex platform into real, tangible benefits to support councils and help enterprises solve their greatest challenges."

In addition to providing sales training, certification programs and marketing resources, Nintex will provide Desktop Imaging with access to the Nintex Partner portal, https://partner.nintex.com/, which includes support for sales readiness, channel enablement, and technical training.

