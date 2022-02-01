Nintex Partner Myriad Transforms Operational Intelligence Capabilities for Militaries with the Power and Security of Nintex Workflows and Forms

Brisbane ISV turned to the automation capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform to orchestrate the secure exchange of operational intelligence and mission-critical information within Myriad Technologies' S2IX platform

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced its workflow automation and digital forms technologies are part of a novel communications system designed by award-winning Nintex Premier Partner Myriad Technologies to help Australian military personnel relay crucial operational intelligence in ultra-low bandwidth settings.

Brisbane-based Myriad Technologies rapidly incorporated Nintex Workflow and Nintex Forms into its Secure Search and Information Exchange (S2IX) platform to effectively transform operations capabilities for military service members. This fully digital and secure solution leverages military logic and translates it into digital workflows and forms powered by Nintex that control how information and intelligence moves from person-to-person across a network.

"Inside our S2IX platform, Nintex serves as a critical rapid application engine that powers data collection and allows information to flow seamlessly and easily between headquarters, forward-operating bases or personnel, and fleets operating in the field," said Nicholas Forbes, Myriad Technologies Managing Director. "With the power and security of Nintex workflows and digital forms, we are ensuring military service personnel have access to mission-critical information from any location."

Myriad Technologies' S2IX platform parses data captured by ships, drones, aircraft, vehicles and other field assets, extracts only the most important intelligence, and then packages it in an extremely lightweight file for secure transmission back to military headquarters or between critical locations. The same technology also may be leveraged to push on-the-fly updates out to personnel and assets situated in the field to quickly update critical intelligence systems.

"The S2IX platform was born and bred in the battlespace," said Perry Smith, Strategic Partner Manager, Myriad Technologies. "And today it is supporting military activities here in Australia and driving innovation in the way defence operates on a global scale."

While S2IX is focused on military use cases, its approach to information exchange and use of the Nintex Process Platform has cross-applicability to more conventional enterprise environments. Nintex Vice President of APAC Sales Christian Lucarelli, added, "Myriad Technologies is showing how Nintex automation serves as a critical engine that underpins business-critical processes and systems in a broad range of specialist industries and domains."

