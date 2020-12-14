Nippon Express (China) and Nippon Express (Shanghai) Hold 5th Scholarship Award Ceremony at Shanghai Maritime University

TOKYO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. and Nippon Express (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., both local subsidiaries of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., held their fifth scholarship award ceremony at Shanghai Maritime University on Wednesday, November 18.

Photo: Commemorative photos taken at Shanghai Maritime University

Shanghai Maritime University (SMU) was founded in 1912 as Wosong Merchant Marine School and is now one of China's leading maritime universities. SMU's College of Transport & Communications was the first college in China to offer undergraduate education in transport and communications, and it now administers four bachelor-level programs in Transportation, International Shipping Management, Logistics Management, and Transport Engineering.

Nippon Express (China) and Nippon Express (Shanghai) established a "Nippon Express Scholarship Fund" in January 2016 and concluded a memorandum of understanding with SMU to provide scholarships over a period of 10 years. This year was the fifth in which these scholarships were offered, and 10 SMU students selected as scholarship recipients attended the award ceremony.

At the ceremony, Senior Managing Executive Officer Tatsuo Sugiyama, Regional General Manager of Nippon Express's East Asia Region, briefed the students on the Company's efforts to transport relief supplies and develop BCP-compatible solutions under the restrictions imposed on logistics because of the coronavirus pandemic. SMU then requested that Nippon Express conduct next year's endowed course on international maritime transport to further deepen exchange.

Nippon Express remains positively committed to undertaking social contribution activities in Asia to help develop human resources capable of playing active roles in the logistics industry.

