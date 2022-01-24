Nippon Express (China) and Nippon Express (Shanghai) Hold Sixth Scholarship Award Ceremony at Shanghai Maritime University

TOKYO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. and Nippon Express (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., both Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. Group companies, held their sixth scholarship award ceremony at Shanghai Maritime University (SMU) on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Photos: Commemorative photos taken at Shanghai Maritime University

Founded in 1912, SMU is one of China's leading maritime universities for nurturing managerial talent in the forwarding sector and was the first university in the country to offer undergraduate degree programs in transport and communications (Transportation, International Shipping Management, Logistics Management, and Transport Engineering).

Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. and Nippon Express (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. established a scholarship fund in January 2016 and concluded a memorandum of understanding with SMU to provide scholarships over a period of 10 years. This year was the sixth in which these scholarships were offered, and 10 SMU students selected as scholarship recipients attended the award ceremony.

At the ceremony, Senior Managing Executive Officer Tatsuo Sugiyama, Regional General Manager of Nippon Express's East Asia Region, explained that Nippon Express would be transitioning to a holding company system in January and renaming its corporate group the NX Group with the aim of becoming a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market as its 100th anniversary in 2037 approaches, and would continue to build sustainable and resilient logistics infrastructure in order to contribute to society through logistics.

Nippon Express also received a request from SMU to allow regular students as well as the award winners to attend the next award ceremony to further deepen interaction between the university's student body and Nippon Express.

Nippon Express remains positively committed to undertaking social contribution activities in Asia to help develop human resources capable of playing active roles in the logistics industry.

