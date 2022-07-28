Nippon Express (China) Begins Providing Consolidated Transport Service Using Scheduled RORO Vessel between Qingdao and Osaka

TOKYO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX China"), a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc., launched its own consolidated transport service between Qingdao and Osaka on June 11 using a scheduled RORO vessel known for its speed and punctuality.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202207254265-O3-TrMAc08G

Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202207254265/_prw_PI7fl_VH5yKfYU.jpg

Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202207254265/_prw_PI8fl_cwi8Z62F.jpg

With the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement (*) having gone into effect this past January, trade between Japan and China has picked up and demand for cross-border electronic commerce (EC) products, fresh foods and other consumer goods has risen rapidly.

To provide its customers with better transport options, NX China has developed its own consolidated transport service offering speed and punctuality via a scheduled RORO vessel operated by China's Dongchen Line Co., Ltd. (DCL), to connect Qingdao and Osaka in three days. The lead time is comparable to that of air transport while being much less expensive. This service is available not only for container cargo but for special-sized and long-length bulk cargo as well.

(*) Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement

Fifteen countries -- Japan, China, South Korea, the 10 ASEAN member states, Australia and New Zealand -- have signed this economic cooperation agreement covering a region accounting for about 30% of the world's GDP, total trade and population and about 50% of Japan's total trade (as of April 2022).

The NX Group will continue meeting the diversifying logistics needs of its customers with the aim of "creating new ideas and value that expand the field of logistics" as stated in its corporate philosophy.

Service overview and features

Frequency: One sailing per week (using DCL's scheduled RORO vessel)

Lead time: Transport between Qingdao Port and Osaka Port in three days

*Air transport requires two days and conventional ocean transport six days (for transport arranged by NX China).

*Air transport requires two days and conventional ocean transport six days (for transport arranged by NX China). Quality: Safe and high-quality transport service is provided through a seamless transport system managed from departure to destination by the NX Group.

Cost performance: About one-fourth the cost of air freight for shipments of 150 kg or more

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/