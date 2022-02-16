Nippon Express (China) Donates Protective Suits to China Railway Express Terminal Station in Xi'an

TOKYO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX China"), a Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. Group company, has donated protective suits to the Xi'an International Inland Port Investment & Development Group (hereinafter "ITL Group") operating the rail terminal in Xi'an that serves as a key junction on the China Railway Express (hereinafter "CRE").

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202202107234-O4-Kc2aXvPt

Photo1: CRE train cars at Xi'an terminal

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202202107234/_prw_PI3fl_Y42jF7Dz.jpg

Photo2: Protective suits arriving in Xi'an

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202202107234/_prw_PI2fl_93583Uy2.jpg

With international rail transport being one of its primary businesses, NX China launched CRE operations in 2015 and began offering exclusive service on dedicated trains in 2018. There is a growing need at the moment for rail transport as an alternative transport mode due to serious shortages of space for air and ocean cargo as well as to soaring freight-in, and Xi'an is an extremely important rail terminal for the NX Group in providing scheduled weekly services on the CRE's main routes.

A lockdown imposed in Xi'an this past December 23 severely restricted traffic access to the railway terminal in Xi'an, resulting in a shortage of protective suits for railway terminal workers. NX China urgently procured 2,000 protective suits in Shanghai and, despite disruptions to distribution networks, transported these suits 1,000 km from Shanghai to Xi'an via Wuhan and Xiangyang, and delivered them to the ITL Group on January 7.

The NX Group, formerly the Nippon Express Group which renamed its corporate group name following transition to a holding company system in January, has developed alongside society by connecting people, companies, and communities through the transport of goods, and it remains committed to fulfilling its responsibilities and actively engaging in social contribution activities.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn account: NX GROUP

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/