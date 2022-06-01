Nippon Express (China) Launches BCP-compatible Solutions Utilizing Coastal Shipping

TOKYO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX China"), a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc., has begun providing BCP-compatible solutions utilizing coastal shipping to/from the Greater Bay Area (*) in answer to a variety of restrictions being imposed on logistics within China due to increased COVID-19 infections.

1. Barge transport service connecting the South China area and Hong Kong

Service details

In addition to conventional transport routes such as those to/from Shenzhen and Guangzhou, routes have been developed that provide reliable barge transport service covering the Greater Bay Area by detouring by land to the east (Huizhou Port) and west (Zhuhai Port) to connect the South China area (Shenzhen, Dongguan, Guangzhou, etc.) and Hong Kong by sea.

Service features

Service route: Zhuhai Port-Hong Kong Port (FCL/LCL), Huizhou Port-Hong Kong Port (FCL only)

Lead time: 1 day on the Zhuhai Port route, 2 days on the Huizhou Port route

Service frequency: daily on the Zhuhai Port route, 2 departures per week on the Huizhou Port route (Tuesday and Friday)

Other: Consignments can be accepted from Guangzhou , Dongguan , Nansha, and Shenzhen once the barge operating status has been confirmed.

Note:

(*) The Greater Bay Area is a megalopolis consisting of the two special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau and nine cities (Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, and Zhaoqing) in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

2. Domestic transfer service utilizing coastal vessels

Service details

This service uses coastal vessels to avoid truck transport from the crowded port of Shanghai and provide domestic transfer to various parts of mainland China such as Dalian, Tianjin, Qingdao, Ningbo, Xiamen, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, and Hong Kong.

Service features

Lead time: (Example) Shanghai - Dalian , Tianjin , Qingdao , Ningbo , Xiamen , Shenzhen , Guangzhou or Hong Kong : approximately 4 days

- , , , , , , or : approximately 4 days Service frequency: (Example) 3 departures per week

Avoiding the restrictions imposed on domestic truck transport in China makes scheduling more reliable.

makes scheduling more reliable. This service can handle large-lot cargo and other bulk shipments.

*Lead times and service frequencies are subject to change according to circumstances.

Background to service development

City lockdowns have been put in place across China, including Shenzhen and Dongguan, due to the spread of COVID-19 infections, and the delays stemming from declines in functional efficiency at airports and seaports because of protracted large-scale lockdowns in Shanghai have become a serious problem. In addition, strict restrictions on truck traffic in the South China area between Shenzhen and Hong Kong and in East China area connecting to Shanghai's suburbs have had a major impact not only on domestic logistics but also on international supply chains. Demand for reliable logistics services from numerous customers with factories in the Greater Bay Area and Shanghai is on the rise.

Regarding the Greater Bay Area as an organic whole for the purpose of maintaining customers' supply chains, NX China has developed a service that complements conventional transport routes such as those to/from Shenzhen and Guangzhou by detouring by land to the east (Huizhou Port) and west (Zhuhai Port) to connect the South China area (Shenzhen, Dongguan, Guangzhou, etc.) and Hong Kong by sea to provide reliable barge transport service.

A service has also been developed to avoid truck transport from the congested port of Shanghai in East China and instead use coastal vessels for transfers throughout the country, particularly to Hong Kong and the rest of South China as well as Tianjin and other locations in North China.

Both services utilize the NX Group's warehouse network to provide ancillary services such as storage, sorting, and processing.

In response to customer requests, the NX Group will continue supporting its customers' business continuity efforts by developing alternative routes and providing BCP-compatible solutions by combining and utilizing available transport modes.

