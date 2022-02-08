Nippon Express (China) Named to Top 50 Chinese Logistics Companies for 2021

TOKYO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd., a Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. Group company, became the only Japanese-affiliated firm to be named to the "Top 50 Chinese Logistics Companies for 2021" at the China Logistics Top 50 Digital Transformation Development Forum hosted by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP) in Beijing on January 7, 2022.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202202026938-O1-4p0KW6G0

Photo1: Nippon Express (China) Vice President Yang (third from right)

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202202026938/_prw_PI3fl_Yk8z5wkt.jpg

Photo2: Award certificate

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202202026938/_prw_PI2fl_AnAmK1nm.jpg

The China Logistics Top 50 Digital Transformation Development Forum is a major annual event organized by the CFLP, and the top 50 Chinese logistics companies were selected and announced based on statistical data on logistics business revenues in 2020.

The NX Group, renamed its corporate group name by transitioning to a holding company system in January, will continue to expand its logistics functions in China as well as its international transport services utilizing the Group's global network in order to contribute to the development of customers' business activities as it strives to realize the long-term vision of becoming "a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market" stipulated in its Business Plan.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn account: NX GROUP

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/