Nippon Express (China) Opens New Logistics Locations in Jiashan, Hangzhou and Changshu

Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "NE China"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has opened and begun operations at new logistics locations in Jiashan, Hangzhou and Changshu in the Yangtze River Delta.

As part of China's national strategy, integrated development has been pursued in the Yangtze River Delta, comprising 16 cities in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River in Shanghai, Jiangsu Province and Zhejiang Province. This has drawn in numerous companies not only from the electric appliance, electronics, automotive, equipment and other industries but also from the domestic demand-oriented retail and apparel industries that serve local consumers.

Taking a holistic approach to the Yangtze River Delta, NE China has set up the three new logistics centers in Jiashan, Hangzhou and Changshu to handle automotive parts and general consumer goods, and also develop high-quality logistics services offering uniform operational quality across all locations with an eye to beginning handling medical equipment.

Moving forward, NE China will be looking to actively introduce automated transport equipment and other cutting-edge technologies to save on labor, and to establish a forklift training center to improve handling techniques and safety with the aim of establishing model warehouses in China that represent an ideal fusion of hardware and software.

Profile of new location in Jiashan

Warehouse name: Nippon Express ( China ) Co., Ltd., Jiashan Logistics Center

) Co., Ltd., Jiashan Logistics Center Address: Jiadi China International Logistics Park, No. 199 Qiantangjiang Road, Jiashan County, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang

Warehouse area: Leased area: 4,699.43 m2 (storage area: 3,744 m2)

Warehouse specifications/equipment: One-story structure, four dock levelers

Photo1: Exterior view of Jiashan Warehouse

Photo2: Interior view of Jiashan Warehouse

Profile of new location in Hangzhou

Warehouse name: Nippon Express ( China ) Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Logistics Center

) Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Logistics Center Address: B02, Kouan logistics Park, No. 26, 11th Street, Xiasha, Qiantang New District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang

City, Warehouse area: Leased area: 1,550 m2 (storage area: 1,300 m2)

Warehouse specifications/equipment: Multi-tier 1F, raised-floor platform

Photo3: Exterior view of Hangzhou Warehouse

Photo4: Interior view of Hangzhou Warehouse

Profile of new location in Changshu

Warehouse name: Nippon Express ( China ) Co., Ltd., Changshu Logistics Center

) Co., Ltd., Changshu Logistics Center Address: No. 15 Zhizhou Rd, Haiyu Town , Changshu City, Jiangsu

, Changshu City, Warehouse area: Leased area: 6,458 m2 (storage area: 6,158.5 m2)

Warehouse specifications/equipment: Multi-tier 1F (two sections), truck dock

Photo5: Exterior view of Changshu Warehouse

Photo6: Interior view of Changshu Warehouse

