Nippon Express (China) Participates in 11th Global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Summit

TOKYO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., participated in the three-day 11th Global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Summit hosted by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing and held in Chongqing, China, from Wednesday, August 3, to Friday, August 5.

Scene from summit

NX China Executive VP Yang Guang speaking at summit

More than 600 participants from about 300 companies, including pharmaceutical manufacturers and retailers as well as logistics companies that handle pharmaceuticals, attended this summit. Focusing on trends in the development of pharmaceutical logistics services and common needs and problems, the participants discussed innovations that should be pursued with the future of the pharmaceutical industry in mind.

NX China gave a presentation on "The Nippon Express Group's Vision for Utilizing its Global Network to Advance Pharmaceutical Logistics and Expand within China," in the course of which it introduced initiatives underway at its GDP-certified business locations and healthcare branch in Shanghai as well as a variety of specialist logistics services tailored to pharmaceutical distribution processes, including pharmaceutical supply chains and temperature-controlled transport services that leverage the Nippon Express Group's global network.

The Nippon Express Group will continue expanding its pharmaceutical logistics services by making full use of its existing worldwide pharmaceutical logistics network and enhancing its efforts on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry, positioned as a priority industry in the Group's Business Plan.

