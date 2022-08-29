Nippon Express (China) Participates in 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo

TOKYO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., took part in the second China International Consumer Products Expo, held in Haikou (Hainan Province, China) from Tuesday, July 26, to Saturday, July 30, in its first appearance at this Expo.

The first Expo was held in May last year with the aim of revitalizing consumption by showcasing domestic and international luxury brand products. This year's second Expo attracted approximately 2,000 exhibitors (including approximately 40 Japanese companies) and 280,000 visitors, maintaining its status as the largest consumer product exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.

Having established a new Hainan Office in Haikou, Hainan Province, on July 1 this year, NX China participated for the first time in this Expo to familiarize visitors with the Nippon Express Group's services in Hainan Province. The company's exhibit booth acquainted visitors with the global network and air/ocean cargo forwarding services that constitute the Nippon Express Group's strengths and with logistics solutions incorporating DX, AI, etc., as well as with ESG initiatives.

The Nippon Express Group will continue supporting the business expansion of its customers around the world by strengthening ties and creating new partnerships with customers and relevant organizations through participation in exhibitions around the world.

