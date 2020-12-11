Nippon Express (China) Participates in World International Freight Forwarders Annual Convention

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NE China"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., participated in the 9th World International Freight Forwarders Annual Convention, the 4th Cargo Freight Fair and the 1st Global Freight Cloud Expo organized by ShippingChina.com and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, and held concurrently in the Chinese city of Dalian (Liaoning Province) from Sunday, November 1, to Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Photo1: Senior Managing Executive Officer Sugiyama giving keynote address

Photo2: Senior Managing Executive Officer Sugiyama giving keynote address

The World International Freight Forwarders Annual Convention brings leaders of industries connected with international freight forwarding together once a year to promote technological innovation in logistics and facilitate personal exchanges. This year's Convention took place in parallel with a fair and an expo, and NE China was the only Japanese logistics company among the 600 or so Chinese and foreign companies representing the shipping, airline, railway, port, financial and other industries that took part.

Online participation was also permitted, and the proceedings were streamed worldwide. Senior Managing Executive Officer Tatsuo Sugiyama, Regional General Manager for Nippon Express' East Asia Region, presented a keynote address on behalf of corporate participants during which he discussed Nippon Express's China-Europe cross-border rail transport services and other logistics services, its efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, and its plans for the future.

Nippon Express will continue contributing to society through logistics as a global logistics company.

