Nippon Express' East Asia Regional General Manager Receives Award at Ceremony Celebrating Shanghai Waigaoqiao Bonded Zone's 30th Anniversary

TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing Executive Officer Tatsuo Sugiyama, Regional General Manager for the East Asia Region of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., was honored with the Greatest Contributing Entrepreneur Award at a ceremony hosted on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Shanghai by the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Administrative Committee to commemorate the 30th anniversary of establishment of the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Bonded Zone.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202101250135-O3-91152beC

Photo1: Scene from ceremony

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202101250135/_prw_PI1fl_whT1Ut8C.jpg

Photo2: Managing Executive Officer Sugiyama

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202101250135/_prw_PI2fl_OJ548YMU.jpg

The ceremony looked back at the Bonded Zone's accomplishments over the past 30 years and, ahead to its future aspirations, companies and entrepreneurs who had made outstanding contributions to the Bonded Zone's development were presented with awards.

These awards recognized those who had contributed in multifaceted ways to the development of the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Bonded Zone over many years through logistics operations, and six of the 30 recipients were Japanese.

Nippon Express remains committed to expanding its logistics operations in China and contributing to society through logistics.

