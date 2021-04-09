Nippon Express Launches New "Dalian Express" Service Connecting Osaka and Dalian by Ferry, Cutting Transport Time

TOKYO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. launched a new "Dalian Express" high-speed ocean cargo transport service between Osaka, Japan, and Dalian (Liaoning Province), China, on Thursday, April 1.

"Dalian Express" is an intermodal transport service using ferry transport between Osaka Port in Japan and Busan Port in South Korea as well as between Incheon Port in South Korea and Dalian Port in China, and truck transport within South Korea between Busan Port and Incheon Port.

The trial runs first undertaken in November 2020 demonstrated that smooth connections between the two ferry routes and domestic trucking within South Korea could reduce transport time, and that adjusted ferry departure times would allow for three weekly sailings.

Given the uncertainty surrounding container vessels due to the coronavirus pandemic, the "Dalian Express" won praise from customers from the very first trial run for its speed and reliability, and it has thus been developed into a commercial service product.

Features of new service

Customers can take advantage of seamless transport with the reassurance of knowing that Nippon Express is in charge from start to finish.

Transport time is one to three days shorter than for container vessel transport (conventional container vessel transport arranged by Nippon Express).

Shortest door-to-door transport time: Osaka to Dalian: 3 days; Dalian to Osaka : 4 days

Three weekly sailings ensure highly reliable service (departures from both Osaka and Dalian on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays).

Future plans

Nippon Express will strive to improve the convenience of both import and export services and make them more widely available to global customers, all the while developing new consolidated shipping products and otherwise enhancing its level of service.

Nippon Express will continue aiming to meet the diversifying logistics needs of customers and to "create new ideas and value that expand the field of logistics" as advocated in the Nippon Express Group Corporate Philosophy.

