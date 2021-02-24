Nippon Express Opens Nanning Office in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

- New Location Will Enhance Logistics Services between China and Southeast Asian Countries -

TOKYO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NE China"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has established a new office in the city of Nanning in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (hereinafter "GZAR") that opened for business on Monday, February 1.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202102171158-O3-qb8BABFI

Scene from opening ceremony: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202102171158/_prw_PI2fl_F477vMbs.jpg

GZAR is located in southern China on the border with Vietnam and close to other Southeast Asian countries, and its ports and highways have made it a strategic location as trade relations between China and Southeast Asia have become more dynamic.

Nanning, where the new office has been opened, is the provincial capital of GZAR, and nearby in the same province are the key transport hubs of Pingxiang and Port of Qinzhou. The port handles five million TEU annually (about the same as Tokyo Port) as a gateway to Southeast Asian countries. Nanning hosts the consulates of six ASEAN nations, and serves as a hub for international rail transport to Vietnam.

In becoming the first Japanese logistics company to set up an office in Nanning, NE China is seeking to improve the convenience it offers customers in inland China as well as in GZAR by enhancing its logistics services to/from Southeast Asian countries.

The Nippon Express Group will continue meeting the diversifying needs of customers around the world and contributing to society through logistics.

-Description of operations

Brokerage of forwarding services (ocean, air, truck and rail transport)

Brokerage of a full range of other logistics operations, including warehousing

Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn Account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/