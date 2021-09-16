Nippon Express (Taiwan) Establishes New Logistics Base in Taoyuan City

- Aimed at Expanding Logistics Functions within Taiwan -

TOKYO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NE Taiwan"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., established a new logistics base (NEXT3 Warehouse) in Taoyuan City in northern Taiwan in May, and obtained business licenses for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment at the end of July.

Taoyuan City is home to Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan's air transport gateway, as well as numerous manufacturing companies. Situated near the Greater Taipei Area, the most populous metropolitan area in Taiwan, and enjoying good access to Taipei Port and Keelung Port, Taoyuan sees relatively few natural disasters and has a steadily growing population, making it a suitable location for a logistics hub.

The newly established NEXT3 Warehouse takes advantage of its proximity to large urban areas to handle retail and EC-related products, and its integrated operation with the adjacent NEXT2 Warehouse, which has a bonded area, makes it possible to flexibly store both bonded and non-bonded cargo. A storage/work area compliant with GDP/GMP standards for pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and cosmetics has also been set up, and an application for certification by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) is currently being processed. The warehouse will be providing high-quality storage and distribution processing services through proper product management.

NE Taiwan will be adding to its international transport services utilizing the Nippon Express Group's global network by further expanding its logistics functions across Taiwan to help customers develop their business activities.

Profile of warehouse

Name: Nippon Express ( Taiwan ) Co., Ltd., NEXT3 Warehouse

Address: No. 50, Jianguo Road, Nankan Village, Luzhu District, Taoyuan City

Structure: Four-story reinforced concrete structure

Total floor area: 8,240m2 (breakdown = warehouse area: 7,420m2; office: 820m2)

Key facilities:

Raised-floor platform, 24/7 security, surveillance cameras

Some areas: air conditioning, dustproof floor coating

GDP/GMP-compliant area (certification currently pending)

