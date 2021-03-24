Nippon Express USA Completes Construction of Chicago Logistics Center

TOKYO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express USA, Inc. (hereinafter, "NEUSA"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has finished construction of the Chicago Logistics Center in Wood Dale, Illinois, and the company held a ceremony on Friday, March 5, to celebrate completion of the new facility.

The environs of Chicago, Illinois, constitute a key logistics junction encompassing Chicago O'Hare International Airport, a gateway for air cargo in the U.S., as well as the Port of Chicago, a major collection center for ocean cargo containers. The automobile industry has built up a concentration of facilities in nearby states such as Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee and, with companies from various sectors of the pharmaceutical and medical equipment industry also setting up operations in this same area, warehouse demand is expected to rise.

The newly opened Wood Dale location will be capable of meeting the diverse needs of automotive-related customers, including incidental operations such as repacking and inspections as well as cross-docking. NEUSA is looking to pair this new location with another large-scale Nippon Express facility already operating near O'Hare International Airport to strengthen the logistics functions and expand the business of its most important hub in the Midwest.

Coinciding with the start date for operations, NEUSA's head office will be relocated from New York to the new facility with the intent of enhancing the speed and efficiency of operations by integrating head office, sales and operational functions into a single location and thereby improving Nippon Express' operations across the U.S.

NEUSA will be devoting particular efforts to upgrading its nationwide logistics functions to serve the automotive and pharmaceutical industries, positioned as priority industries in the Nippon Express Group's Corporate Strategy, and further contributing to its customers' business activities.

