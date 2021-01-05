Nissin Foods Invests in Frozen Noodles for PRC Market

Nissin Foods' first production of frozen noodles in the PRC will hit the shelf in Beijing and Chengdu in the first quarter of this year. The inaugural products are a collaboration with one of the most popular Japanese ramen shops, "Hakata Ikkosha". Two authentic Japanese flavours, namely Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen (Photo 1) and Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen (Photo 2), featuring a rich and creamy pork bone soup base and Japanese Chashu pork with vegetables will be introduced.