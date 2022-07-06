Nitin Gupta Appointed as Managing Director and Head of India at Gaw Capital Partners

Singapore - Media OutReach - 6 July 2022 -today announced the appointment of. Mr. Gupta will be based in Mumbai, India.Nitin will spearhead Gaw Capital Partners' foray into India market, building a professional team on the ground to capture attractive investment opportunities across real estate spectrum. His exceptional leadership, market relationships and transaction structuring experience for over nearly three decades in India will be invaluable for building a scalable and successful business in India for Gaw Capital Partners.Prior to joining Gaw Capital Partners, Nitin worked as Managing Director and Head of India - Real Estate with Macquarie Asset Management business. Nitin worked with Macquarie Group for over 14 years in a few roles including Head of India for Macquarie Capital business. During his term with Macquarie Group, Nitin led market leading transactions of more than US$7 billion, and advised global investors on their investments into India. Prior to joining Macquarie Group in 2008, Nitin worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers (Corporate Finance Division) for 10 years and Industrial Development Bank of India (Merchant Banking Division) for over 4 years. Nitin has a strong track record in transaction sourcing, structuring, fundraising, and successful transaction closures of nearly three decades.Nitin received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Shriram College of Commerce, Delhi University, India, and has professional degrees of Chartered Accountant (Gold Medalist), Cost Accountant and Company Secretary.Hashtag: #GawCapitalPartners

About Gaw Capital Partners

Gaw Capital Partners is a uniquely positioned private equity fund management company focusing on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally.



Specializing in adding strategic value to under-utilized real estate through redesign and repositioning, Gaw Capital runs an integrated business model with its own in-house asset management operating platforms in commercial, hospitality, property development, logistics, IDC and education. The firm's investments span the entire spectrum of real estate sectors, including residential development, offices, retail malls, serviced apartments, hotels, logistics warehouses and IDC projects.



Gaw Capital has raised seven commingled funds targeting the Greater China and APAC regions since 2005. The firm also manages value-add/opportunistic funds in the US, a Pan-Asia Hospitality Fund, a European Hospitality Fund, a Growth Equity Fund and provides services for credit investments and separate account direct investments globally.



Since 2005, Gaw Capital has commanded assets of US$35.2 billion under management as of Q1 2022.