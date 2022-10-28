Nium and the ICC Celebrate Innovation and Inclusion at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium , the global platform for Modern Money Movement and the Official Fintech Infrastructure Partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC), today announced the details of its involvement at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia from 16 October to 13 November 2022.



"In our second successive year as a proud sponsor of the ICC, we are beyond excited about the unique and immersive online and offline experiences we've created for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia," said Jeremiah Glodoveza, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Nium. "Our partnership with the ICC allows us to create new, innovative and meaningful methods of creating change within the sport and engaging with millions of cricket fans around the world."

Nium and the ICC are proud to announce the following events for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Nium x FTX "Change Makers" Charity Match -- Nium and FTX , an official partner of the ICC, will join forces to host an exclusive charity cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on 11 November, 2022 . The unique on-field experience will benefit two standout charities: Red Dust , a local Australian initiative inspiring positive change in remote indigenous communities throughout Australia , and Bat for a Chance , a registered nonprofit that provides cricket equipment to underprivileged children around the world. The match will include financial donations from Nium and FTX, a high performance cricket gear donation to Bat for a Chance from moonwalkr , and a ceremonial presentation with representatives from both charities.

Tune into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 starting 16 October 2022, and please visit www.nium.com for more information about various events and sponsorship activities.

About Nium

Nium is the global platform for Modern Money Movement. It provides banks, payment providers, and businesses of any size with access to global payment and card issuance solutions. Its modular platform powers frictionless commerce, helping businesses pay and get paid across the globe. Once connected to the Nium platform, businesses are able to pay out in more than 100 currencies to over 190 countries – 100 of which in real time. Funds can be received in 35 markets, including Southeast Asia, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India, and the US. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries, including Europe (SEPA), the UK, Australia and Singapore. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in over 40 countries, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration, regardless of geography.

About The ICC

The ICC is the global governing body for cricket. Representing 108 members, the ICC governs and administrates the game and is responsible for the staging of major international tournaments including the ICC World Test Championship Final, ICC Men's and Women's Cricket World Cups, T20 World Cups as well as all associated qualifying events. The ICC presides over the ICC Code of Conduct which sets the professional standards of discipline for international cricket, playing conditions, bowling reviews and other ICC regulations. The Laws of the game remain under the auspices of the MCC. The ICC also appoints the umpires and referees that officiate at all sanctioned Test matches, One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals. Through the Integrity Unit it coordinates action against corruption and match fixing. The ICC Development department works with Associate Members to improve the quality of international cricket, build better cricket systems, get more people playing cricket and grow the game.