Nium Appoints Payments Industry Leaders, Huey Lin and David Yates, to Board of Directors

Leveraging experience from leadership roles at Affirm, Mastercard, Western Union, and PayPal, the appointments of Lin and Yates provide Nium with veteran expertise as it builds out the global network for Modern Money Movement

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium , the global platform for Modern Money Movement, today announced the appointment of two new board members, Huey Lin and David Yates. The new independent directors add deep experience in the global payments industry, having guided several organizations through stages of rapid growth.



David Yates

"As we look towards the future at Nium, it's imperative that we continue to surround ourselves with the best from the payments industry and beyond," said Prajit Nanu, Co-Founder and CEO at Nium. "Huey and David will be instrumental in helping drive business strategy, while contributing to our accelerated growth and product innovation. I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome them aboard."

Huey Lin is a Venture Partner with GGV Capital where she supports and advises the fund's portfolio companies. Previously, she was the founding Chief Operating Officer at Affirm and began her career at PayPal as one of the company's first product managers. She subsequently spent more than a decade at the firm where she led China and Asia-Pacific operations, in addition to serving in key leadership roles in product, international risk, and policy strategy. Most recently, she was the President of Asia at Flexport, a modern freight forwarder and one of the fastest-growing companies in global trade. She led all activities for Flexport across Asia, the company's most strategic market.

"With a differentiated view on how global businesses can seamlessly move money all over the world, I believe there are significant opportunities to create even more value for our customers," said Lin. "I'm eager to work alongside my fellow directors and the Nium leadership team to enhance the company's competitive position for long-term success."

David Yates is an Executive Partner at Siris Capital Group and was previously the President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard. He has a proven track record of successfully leading commercial transformation and growth in global financial services businesses. Yates led the transformation of Vocalink into an international payments platform, which led to its sale to Mastercard. As the President of Western Union, Yates drove value creation by diversifying Western Union's business into online money transfer and business payments. He aslo led the expansion and development of First Data (now Fiserv). On private equity boards, Yates has facilitated major evolutions within the payments sector across Europe and the United States.

"Nium's global growth and approach to solving some of the biggest challenges businesses are facing today continues to impress me," said Yates. "I'm excited to join the board and partner with Nium's exceptional leadership team at a time when global payments are transforming the way businesses pay and get paid around the world."

Lin's and Yate's appointments follow the recent announcements of Ramana Satyavarapu as Chief Technology Officer , Dylan Lowrey to General Counsel , and Robin Gandhi as Chief Product Officer .

