Nium Elevates Chief Operating Officer, Pratik Gandhi, to Co-Founder

Gandhi is recognised as Co-Founder for his significant achievements in scaling Nium's global operations and contributing to the company's accelerated growth

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium , a leader in global payments and card issuance for businesses, today elevated its Chief Operating Officer, Pratik Gandhi, to Co-Founder. Gandhi joined Nium as Chief Business Officer in May 2016 as the company began building its global business operations. In his role as Chief Business Officer, Gandhi led Nium's consumer business before being promoted to his current position as Chief Operating Officer. Now as a Co-Founder, he joins Nium's CEO, Prajit Nanu, and Chief Business Officer, Michael Bermingham, as part of the company's co-founding team.

"Pratik has been our trusted partner in running Nium for the past six years, and Mike and I are thrilled to welcome him as a Co-Founder in recognition for his passion, commitment and outstanding operational expertise," said CEO and Co-Founder of Nium, Prajit Nanu. "Pratik has helped build Nium into the global brand it is today. He has earned the respect of his colleagues around the world, who join us today in congratulating him for his extraordinary contributions and unparalleled dedication to the company."

As Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder at Nium, Gandhi will continue to lead the global finance, operations, and customer service teams. He remains responsible for driving focus on Nium's financial activities and helping the company deliver exceptional experiences through its customer service centers and representatives.

Gandhi has over 25 years of leadership experience, having worked for global companies such as Arthur Andersen, Xerox, PepsiCo and Telstra before specializing in banking for the last 15 years. Prior to joining Nium in 2016, Gandhi was Chief Financial Officer at Fullerton India Credit, a subsidiary of Singapore's Temasek Holdings. He was also the Chief Finance Officer and Head of Portfolio Management at Standard Chartered Bank Singapore, and the Regional Chief Finance Officer for the Consumer Finance Business at Citibank.

